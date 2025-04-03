Rioja wine producers face uncertainty amid trade tensions and global demand shifts

Rioja, a wine-producing region in Spain, has seen its wine stockpiles grow since the pandemic.

Wine producers in the region had hoped to increase exports of their tannic red wines to the US market, but those hopes were fading ahead of President Donald Trump’s tariff announcement, which he referred to as “liberation day.”

Trump’s tariff threat

Copy link to section

The threat of 200% tariffs on European wine and champagne imports from Trump comes at a time when global demand for the alcoholic beverage is already decreasing, adding to concerns of Spain’s wine producers, Reuters reported on Thursday.

“There’s wine accumulated since COVID-19, there’s quite a bit piled up, and in the end, that’s a burden on the price…It’s bad for the farmer,” winegrower Enrique Lopez de Alda, 39, was quoted as saying in the report.

Rioja, a prized Spanish wine, saw a 0.6% increase in sales in 2024 compared to 2023.

The Rioja regulator council spokesperson, Amanda De La Santisima Trinidad, considered the performance “rather significant” given the decline in worldwide wine consumption.

The US represents the second-largest export market, after Britain, for Rioja wines, with 4% of total production sold there.

Jorge Rodriguez, co-owner of Petralanda winery and bodega, said:

The US is also a wine producer, but it can’t supply its entire market.

Globally, everyone is interconnected and reliant on one another. Ultimately, tariffs are detrimental to all parties involved, according to Rodriguez.

Washington and Brussels increased tariffs on each other’s agricultural and food exports in October 2019, during Trump’s first term.

This was not the first time European wine makers were caught in the crossfire of transatlantic trade tensions.

The Biden administration lifted the 25% tariffs in 2021. Even though some operators experienced reduced profits, Rioja wines were able to maintain their market share in the US, according to De La Santisima Trinidad.

Wine-making in Spain

Copy link to section

Spain is the world leader in terms of wine exports and the total surface area dedicated to vineyards.

Although it is the third-largest wine producer after Italy and France, it surpasses both in exports and vineyard area.

The northern region of La Rioja, Spain, is a treasure trove of diverse terroirs, microclimates, and grape varietals.

Despite being home to a mere 0.7% of Spain’s population, this region plays a disproportionately large role in the country’s wine production, contributing a substantial 21% of the total output.

This includes a range of wines, notably some lesser-known white varietals that are slowly gaining recognition.

The unique combination of soil types, climatic conditions, and grape varieties found in this region allows for the production of a wide array of wines, each with its own distinct character and flavor profile.

The regional wine industry produces around 362 million bottles per year, with certain vintages priced as high as 5,000 euros ($5,400) each.

The nearly 600 wineries in the area contribute approximately 1.5 billion euros annually to the regional economy, representing 20% of its total economic output.