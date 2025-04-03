Stables expands to North America, unveils gameplay enhancements

Stables, the Tezos-based fantasy horse racing game, is making its debut in the North American market through a partnership with Equibase, the official supplier of horse racing statistics in the US and Canada.

The move marks a significant expansion for the French startup, allowing players to engage with real-life racehorses in a blockchain-powered virtual setting.

Through the Equibase partnership, Stables will integrate thousands of real racehorses from the US into its ecosystem, enabling users to build their digital stables and participate in virtual races.

The collaboration strengthens Stables’ position as a leader in digital horse ownership and enhances fan engagement in the sport.

“By bringing our extensive database into Stables’ digital world, we’re giving racing fans something they’ve always dreamed of—a chance to strategize, compete, and experience horse racing in ways that weren’t possible before,” said Equibase President and COO Kyle McDoniel.

Launched in January 2023, Stables was initially part of French horse racing betting giant Pari Mutuel Urbain’s (PMU) diversification efforts before spinning off as an independent Web3 platform.

It has since evolved into a leading Web3-based horse ownership simulator, powered by real-world racehorses that have been transformed into digital assets.

The company gained early traction by selling out its first collection of 6,666 digital racehorses in just two days and has since hosted thousands of weekly races across France and Europe.

The North American expansion coincides with a major platform upgrade, introducing deeper Web3 integration and enhanced gameplay mechanics.

The game’s new Tezos-based token, $SPT, will facilitate race entries, competitions, and in-game transactions, marking Stables’ transition into a fully decentralized ecosystem.

The update also includes a revamped league system that groups horses by experience level, new strategic power-ups, and the addition of North American race tracks with unique terrains, distances, and weather conditions.

To further enrich the player experience, Stables is launching an in-game marketplace, where $SPT can be used to acquire digital assets, power-ups, and even real-world offerings such as VIP access to live horse races.

A new achievement system will also introduce daily, weekly, and monthly challenges that reward players with $SPT for their performance.

“Expanding Stables into North America is a major step for us,” said Stables CEO Lebnan Nader.

“This partnership allows us to bring real North American-based racehorses into our digital ecosystem, further enhancing the authenticity of the game and giving horse racing fans a new interactive way to experience their favorite sport.”

Jean-Frédéric Mognetti, Executive Director of the Tezos Foundation, highlighted Stables’ role in Web3 gaming, stating:

Stables is a great example of how blockchain enhances the sports industry, not just by adding digital ownership but by creating entirely new ways for fans to live their passion for horse racing.”

With its expanded roster of real-world racehorses, enhanced gameplay, and deeper blockchain integration, Stables is set to redefine how fans interact with the sport, bridging the gap between traditional horse racing and the digital future.