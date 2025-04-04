Crypto wrap: ETH, XRP rise as Michael Saylor says Bitcoin offers resilience

The cryptocurrency market showed notable resilience on April 4, 2025, as Bitcoin (BTC) bounced amid a broader dip for stocks and gold.

Ethereum (ETH) and XRP also posted gains despite global macroeconomic pressures, particularly amid tariff jitters since US President Donald Trump’s shocker earlier in the week.

Michael Saylor on Bitcoin

As the crypto community reacted positively amid China’s retaliatory tariffs, Michael Saylor, the prominent Bitcoin advocate and co-founder of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), continued his bullish forecast for BTC by stating that the digital asset is showing significant resilience.

“Today’s market reaction to tariffs is a reminder: inflation is just the tip of the iceberg. Capital faces dilution from taxes, regulation, competition, obsolescence, and unforeseen events. Bitcoin offers resilience in a world full of hidden risks,” he noted.

His comments came as the BTC price held above $80k and bounced to above $83k even as stocks plummeted.

James Seyffart underscored Bitcoin’s appeal as a hedge against economic uncertainty when he pointed to the benchmark crypto asset as having bettered gold on the day.

“Genuinely shocked a bit by Bitcoin’s resilience,” he wrote on X. “Would not have guessed it would hold above $80k in this type of broader market selloff of risk assets…Hell — even Gold is down?”

Market sentiment remained a focal point, with Santiment noting on X that Bitcoin’s resilience has investors poised for an uptick.

Altcoins see gains

The global cryptocurrency market cap stood at $2.69 trillion, up 2.57% over the past 24 hours.

While Bitcoin maintained its dominance at 62% and Ethereum slipped to 8%, the general outlook was one with several altcoins trading in green.

All the top 10 coins were up between 3% and 8%, with Dogecoin seeing the most volatility in the 24-hour time frame.

XRP, Solana, BNB, Cardano, and Tron were also looking to ride the optimism.

Ethereum, which has seen some buying pressure in the past few days from whales, is also looking to bounce to the key $2k level.

News that the anticipated Pectra upgrade will come on May 7 has investors in an upbeat mode.

Top gainers and losers

Cosmos (ATOM), Pendle (PENDLE), and Sonic (S) were the top gainers, with between 10% and 14% gains in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the top losers on the day included Toncoin (TON), Pi Network (PI), and DeXe (DEXE).

The altcoins were down between 5% and 4%. Many of the cryptocurrencies to dip as BTC rose rallied in recent weeks, and profit-taking remains notable.