Pump.fun, the Solana-based meme coin launchpad, has officially restored its live-streaming feature following a months-long suspension prompted by disturbing and harmful content aired on the platform.

This reinstatement, currently rolled out to just 5% of users, comes with a comprehensive overhaul of content moderation policies to safeguard users and protect the integrity of the platform.

Pump.fun suspended livestreaming in November 2024

The live streaming feature was suspended last November after several troubling incidents, including broadcasts involving explicit acts, violent threats, and even self-harm.

These streams were widely condemned by the community and sparked intense scrutiny over Pump.fun’s approach to content moderation.

In response, the platform initiated a pause, promising to reevaluate its guidelines and systems before reinstating the feature.

Besides the livestreaming feature scrutiny, Pump.fun was hit with a cease and desist order, following two class-action lawsuits for alleged intellectual property violations at the beginning of the year.

Terrorism and violent content are prohibited under the new policy

Now, with the feature partially restored, Pump.fun has introduced a rigorous content moderation framework aimed at preserving user creativity while preventing harmful or illegal behavior.

The platform’s new Livestream Moderation Policy makes it clear that certain types of content will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

This includes material involving graphic violence, harassment, sexual exploitation, child endangerment, illegal activity, and privacy violations such as doxxing.

The policy also explicitly prohibits the glorification of terrorism, violent extremism and the unauthorized use of copyrighted content.

While the guidelines are firm in their prohibitions, Pump.fun has taken a more nuanced stance on Not Safe For Work (NSFW) content.

Acknowledging that such content may be prevalent on the platform, the policy does not ban NSFW material outright.

Instead, Pump.fun will evaluate each case individually, exercising discretion to determine what aligns with the spirit of the community and its safety standards.

This approach attempts to strike a balance between creative freedom and responsible content oversight.

Importantly, Pump.fun has positioned this policy as a “living document,” subject to updates and refinements based on feedback from users, moderators, and external policy experts.

This adaptive approach signals the platform’s commitment to evolving alongside its community and responding to emerging challenges in real time.

Those who violate the new policy risk suspension

The enforcement of the new policy is backed by a dedicated moderation team with full authority to terminate streams and suspend accounts when violations occur.

Users whose content is removed will have the opportunity to appeal decisions via Pump.fun’s support system.

However, the final call on content appropriateness and account enforcement remains firmly with the platform.

By restoring its live streaming functionality with enhanced safeguards, Pump.fun aims to rebuild trust and foster a safer, more engaging environment for its users.

The platform’s renewed focus on moderation marks a pivotal step toward maintaining its reputation while continuing to support the vibrant culture of meme coin innovation.