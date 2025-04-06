PepeX poised for 250% presale surge while PEPE falls 75% in market shift

Meme coins continue to dominate attention in crypto, and a new entrant, PepeX, is gaining ground quickly.

Now in Stage 5 of its presale, PepeX has raised over $1,249,000, and the token price will increase from $0.0243 to $0.0255 in two days.

This rising demand stands in contrast to the Pepe token, which is down over 65% in 2025 following a peak last December.

While PEPE rode viral waves with no underlying utility, PepeX presents itself as a functional launchpad platform with anti-rug protections and a structured presale model for long-term token stability.

Price gains as presale enters new stage

PepeX is structured over 30 stages, increasing the price by 5% at each level. The presale began in late March with a token price of $0.02, and the current price sits at $0.0243 during Stage 5.

In two days, the price will move up to $0.0255 as the sale progresses into Stage 6.

If the entire presale sells out, the token will launch on public exchanges at approximately $0.085, offering early buyers a strong entry price advantage.

The current fundraising total stands at $1,249,035, reflecting growing traction as more buyers enter before the next price jump.

The presale is scheduled to run for 90 days, giving the project a fixed window to attract interest before launch.

Key differences between PepeX and Pepe

Unlike PEPE, which launched in 2023 purely as a meme coin with no functionality, PepeX is built as a launchpad for new meme tokens.

The platform plans to use artificial intelligence to vet and deploy new meme coins, allowing creators to launch tokens with features like automated liquidity locks and anti-sniper protection.

PepeX also caps developer token allocations at 5%, reserving 95% for the community.

This mechanism, combined with liquidity lock requirements, is designed to prevent token manipulation, unfair distribution, or early dumping by insiders—common issues in meme coin launches.

Pepe, in contrast, rose and fell on market hype.

It reached an all-time high of $0.00002803 in December 2024, but its current price has dropped to $0.0 5 7041, down around 75% from its peak. No platform or ecosystem was ever attached to it, making it more vulnerable to speculative swings.

What could drive PepeX in 2025

Price forecasts for PEPE remain narrow. Analysts suggest a range between $0.000006 and $0.000015 by year-end, largely driven by meme momentum and speculative sentiment.

PepeX, however, introduces utility into the meme coin space. If it attracts meme creators looking for a safe, fast way to launch tokens—and investors seeking early-stage access—demand for PEPX may increase as the platform scales.

It also borrows the presale model from previous success stories, offering pre-launch gains as the token climbs through the staged price structure.

A successful listing at $0.085 would already reflect a more than fourfold gain from the opening presale price.

Its potential also ties to the broader meme ecosystem. Platforms like Pump.fun have generated over $500 million in meme coin value.

If PepeX manages to capture a slice of that market, it may drive additional trading activity once the token goes live.