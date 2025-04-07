AERGO, Cobak (CBK), and LUCE cryptocurrencies are among the few cryptocurrencies that are on the rise as a majority of coins tumble as the crypto market bleeds following Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs.

While economic uncertainty grips global financial markets, these three digital assets, among others like Conscious Token, have defied the downward spiral with remarkable double-digit gains over the past 24 hours.

This unexpected resilience prompts a deeper look into the factors driving their performance amid a broader market downturn.

Impact of Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs

The announcement of Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs on April 2, 2025, has unleashed chaos across financial ecosystems, with cryptocurrencies bearing the brunt.

These tariffs, imposing a baseline 10% on imports and escalating to 49% for certain nations, threaten to disrupt global trade flows.

As a result, investor confidence has wavered, triggering sharp declines in major cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin (BTC) has slumped to a three-week low, while Ethereum (ETH) has shed 6% of its value, reflecting the market’s hypersensitivity to macroeconomic shocks and geopolitical shifts.

AERGO, CBK and LUCE defy the current crypto market downturn

In stark contrast to this widespread slump, AERGO, Cobak (CBK), and LUCE have carved out a unique trajectory.

AERGO, a blockchain platform tailored for enterprise solutions, has surged 28.3% to $0.08597, boasting a market cap of $40.5 million.

Cobak (CBK), a utility token tied to a community-driven blockchain wallet platform, has climbed 32.3% to $0.6198, with a market cap of $57.2 million.

Meanwhile, LUCE, a lesser-known contender, has risen 25.9% to $0.01997, holding a $20 million market cap.

When juxtaposed with the broader market, their outperformance becomes even more striking.

While giants like Bitcoin and Ethereum grapple with heavy selling, AERGO, CBK, and LUCE have tapped into concentrated pockets of enthusiasm.

Their relatively modest market caps and trading volumes signal that a smaller, dedicated pool of investors can drive significant price movements.

This divergence underscores how niche cryptocurrencies can sometimes decouple from macro trends, offering a glimmer of opportunity amid the chaos.

Why are these cryptocurrencies rising as others fall?

A closer examination reveals that their distinct value propositions may underpin this surprising strength.

AERGO’s design caters to businesses seeking secure, scalable blockchain infrastructure—a compelling draw as companies navigate economic instability.

Its recent contract address migration hints at active development, potentially boosting investor trust.

Cobak (CBK) thrives on its platform’s robust community engagement, with 60,000 daily active users fueling demand for a token that unlocks exclusive benefits.

LUCE’s ascent, though shrouded in some mystery, suggests speculative interest or project-specific momentum might be at play, despite its lack of ties to high-profile affiliations like the 2025 Jubilee mascot.

Looking forward, the path ahead for these cryptocurrencies remains uncertain yet promising.

Should the tariff-induced market slump persist, they may face challenges in maintaining their gains.

However, their current resilience hints at underlying strengths—be it community loyalty, practical utility, or speculative fervor—that could cushion them against headwinds.

Investors would be wise to monitor forthcoming updates from these projects, as well as the evolving economic fallout from the tariffs, to gauge their staying power.