Crypto prices crash as investors shift to viral pepeX

The crypto market continues to record significant losses as tariff jitters keep buyers on the sidelines. Compared to a fear level of 34 in the previous session, the crypto fear & greed index has dropped further to 23.

Amid the economic uncertainties, savvy investors appear to be shifting their attention away from the majors to revolutionary meme projects with robust growth potential. PepeX, the first AI-powered meme coin launchpad tops the list of meme ICOs of 2025. Its mission is to bring fair back to “fair launches”, placing the control in the hands of the community.

Ethereum price readies for a corrective rebound as top ETFs record daily inflows

Copy link to section

Since the beginning of the year, Ethereum price has recorded 9 weekly losses out of the total 13 weeks. While the selling pressure is set to continue in the ensuing sessions, the top altcoin may have found its short-term bottom. According to SoSoValue, Ethereum spot ETFs recorded daily total net inflow of $2.06 million on 4th April with BlackRock, Fidelity, and Grayscale’s options topping the list at $4.05 billion, $1.41 billion, and $567.88 million, respectively.

A look at its daily price chart shows Ethereum price deep in the oversold territory at an RSI of 26. With the probable corrective rebound, $1750 is a resistance level worth watching. Below its current support zone of $1415, the bears will be eyeing a two-year low of $1375.

ETH price chart | source: TradingView

Read more: Crypto fear and greed index crashes as liquidations top $1B: buy the dip?

PepeX on list of top meme tokens of 2025 as investors shift from majors

Copy link to section

The meme culture is undergoing a revolution that is set to create a significant number of crypto millionaires. Indeed, amid the tariff jitters, savvy investors are looking past the majors for opportunities in affordable tokens with real-world use cases.

Based on its infrastructure and robust growth potential, PepeX has secured its place at a top meme ICO in 2025. As the world’s first AI-powered tokenization launchpad, the project has made it its mission to “make fair launched fair again”. This includes suppressing any form of gatekeeping, discouraging insider manipulation, and placing control in the hands of the community.

Crypto enthusiasts, including those with no coding skills, can create a token swiftly and with ease. With AI, they don’t have to be anxious about branding and marketing the token.

At the same time, PepeX is keen on protecting the holders’ investment by capping the creators’ holdings at 5% of the total supply. As such, should a token project fail, the founders lose their locked liquidity, which is redistributed to the community. With other measures such as anti-sniping protections, PepeX has sealed all the loopholes observed in the likes of Pump.fun.

It is this assurance and growth potential that have savvy investors flocking to the meme project despite the persistent tariff jitters that have impacted the broader crypto market. Even before hitting the public shelves in Q3, the early adopters have an opportunity to rake in cumulative gains of upto 311% during the ongoing presale.

With every 3-day stage, the token price increases by 5%. So far, it has already sold out the initial 4 stages; raising over $1.2 million in just two weeks.

Cardano price approaches oversold territory amid the heightened tariff jitters

Copy link to section

Cardano price chart | Source: TradingView

Cardano price has been trading in the red for 4 out of the past 5 weeks, and appears set for another weekly loss as the market continues to react to Trump’s aggressive tariffs. On Monday, the altcoin dropped further to a level last recorded in November 2024.

A look at its daily price chart shows it hovering near the oversold territory at an RSI of 31. Notably, the indicator is facing downwards; indicating that Cardano price may record further losses in the short term.

As the bulls defend the support at $0.4975, the altcoin may record a corrective rebound with resistance expected at $0.6500. A further drop may have the bears test the lower support level of $0.4450.

Read more: Shiba Inu, Cardano, BNB, LINK, DOGE prices crashed: buy, sell, or hold?