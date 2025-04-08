The total cryptocurrency market capitalisation has dropped sharply to $2.4 trillion, down from its December 2024 peak of $3.9 trillion.

This close to 40% contraction over roughly four months reflects growing investor unease amid escalating geopolitical and economic tensions.

The selloff comes in parallel with a steep decline in global equity markets, triggered by President Donald Trump’s April 2 announcement of sweeping new tariffs.

Declaring it “Liberation Day” for the US, Trump outlined duties targeting key trading partners—including China, the European Union, India, and Japan—with rates as high as 54%.

As these measures near implementation, investors have broadly shifted to risk-off positioning, pulling back from both stocks and crypto assets in anticipation of increased volatility and economic fallout.

But for investors hunting for a buying opportunity in this bloodbath. There are some opportunities. One of them is an early-stage project, CartelFi.

Why buy ETH and OP?

Despite a widespread market correction, Ethereum (ETH) and Optimism (OP) are seeing quiet but notable accumulation by crypto whales—large holders whose activity often foreshadows major market shifts.

Between April 4 and 6, the number of Ethereum wallets holding between 1,000 and 10,000 ETH rose from 5,340 to 5,388.

This 48-wallet increase, while modest in absolute terms, signals a deliberate move by large investors to build positions during a downturn.

ETH has been under heavy pressure, and should the downtrend persist, it risks falling below $1,400—a level not breached since January 2023.

However, if it regains momentum and reclaims $1,748, technical charts suggest a possible climb toward $1,938 and even a retest of the $2,000 threshold.

Optimism has shown a similar trend. From April 4 to 6, wallets holding between 10,000 and 1,000,000 OP rose from 4,138 to 4,151.

This rise in large holders suggests confidence in the Layer 2 protocol’s long-term fundamentals, even as broader sentiment across crypto markets remains fragile.

Whale accumulation amid volatility often indicates that institutional or high-net-worth players are positioning for a recovery ahead of retail participation.

If this behaviour persists, it may mark the early stages of a bottoming-out process for select altcoins, starting with ETH and OP.

Why CartelFi is the one to look out for?

With established cryptocurrencies under pressure, investors often shift focus to early-stage projects that show potential for strong returns.

One such project that is silently catching the eye is CartelFi.

CartelFi is positioning itself as a disruptive player at the crossroads of meme culture and decentralized finance, aiming to resolve a long-standing dilemma in crypto: the trade-off between the speculative upside of meme coins and the stability of yield-focused DeFi protocols.

By offering specialized liquidity pools for meme tokens, CartelFi converts idle speculative assets into yield-generating capital, allowing investors to maintain exposure to high-growth potential while earning returns typically associated with more traditional DeFi platforms.

A key feature of the protocol is its deflationary mechanism, which uses up to 100% of collected fees for automatic token buybacks and burns, applying sustained upward pressure on token value.

With a large volume of meme coins sitting inactive in wallets, CartelFi sees untapped potential.

Its core premise is straightforward: meme coins don’t just have to be a moonshot; they can also generate a consistent yield.

CartelFi kicks off its presale later today, offering early investors a chance to capitalize on a structured 30-stage sale model.