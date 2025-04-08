Janover stock may lose gains as fast as it rallied: here’s why

Janover Inc (NASDAQ: JNVR) had an unprecedented rally this week after former Kraken executives took the helm and announced plans to invest in Solana.

The software-as-a-service company also plans on changing its name and ticker to reflect its crypto strategy in 2025.

At one point, JNVR was seen trading at about $45 this week – more than 10x its price on April 4th.

However, investors are recommended caution as Janover stock could lose its explosive gains just as quickly as it accumulated them.

Janover stock rally resembles meme stock phenomenon

Much of Janover stock’s meteoric rally this week was driven by speculation rather than long-term investor confidence.

Such speculative bubbles have a history of bursting as quickly as they form, leaving latecomers to bear the brunt of the losses.

The JNVR rally can even be likened to the meme stock phenomenon, as it wasn’t particularly grounded in the company’s financials.

Additionally, while a similar crypto strategy has been immensely successful for MicroStrategy in recent years, it doesn’t necessarily guarantee that investors will react the same to Janover’s plans to invest in Solana.

Janover stock is already down about 20% versus its peak, indicating the recent surge may have been a classic case of “pump and dump” after all.

JNVR shares are grossly overvalued

Investors should remain cautious on Janover shares also because they are trading at an unwarranted premium at writing.

JNVR currently has a price-to-sales ratio of more than 65, which indicates gross overvaluation, given that the company is not even profitable yet. In Q4, the SaaS firm lost nearly half a million dollars.

These financial vulnerabilities could deter institutional investors from investing in Janover stock.

Plus, the Nasdaq-listed firm’s recently announced Solana strategy runs the risk of execution as well. Investors may question if the new team can successfully navigate the unchartered territory.

Wall Street doesn’t cover Janover Inc

Investors should also note that Janover shares are not particularly covered by Wall Street analysts, indicating they are not yet on the radar for institutional investors.

Lack of institutional capital often leads to high volatility and reduced liquidity – both of which are signs of a high-risk investment, especially now that an emerging trade war is brewing fears of a potential recession ahead.

More importantly, JNVR currently has less than $3 million in cash, which suggests the company may soon have to raise fresh capital and dilute its shareholders further in the process.

The aforementioned headwinds, put together with an increasingly challenging macroeconomic environment at present, signal that investors may be better off investing their hard-earned money in other, more reliable software names.

Note that Janover stock does not currently pay a dividend to appear any more attractive for those interested in setting up a new source of passive income either.