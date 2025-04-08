The US–China trade tensions took a major turn on Monday as the White House confirmed a sweeping 104% tariff on selected Chinese imports, escalating an already volatile standoff between the world’s two largest economies.

According to Fox Business reporter Edward Lawrence, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced that the new tariff measures would take effect at noon Eastern Time on April 9, after China refused to roll back its retaliatory tariffs against American goods.

“The 104% additional tariff will be collected starting tomorrow, April 9,” Jean-Pierre stated, firmly underlining Washington’s hardening stance.

This dramatic escalation follows President Donald Trump’s warning last week that punitive measures would be introduced if Beijing did not remove its 34% retaliatory tariffs.

With China holding its ground, the US responded with a sharp increase in duties, further inflaming the trade conflict and sending new shockwaves through already-jittery financial markets.

The announcement comes shortly after President Trump signaled he was waiting for a response from China before taking drastic steps.

While Trump left the door open for negotiations, administration officials made it clear that China would not be prioritized in any upcoming trade talks, underscoring a strategic shift in US policy.

Following Trump’s initial tariff announcement on April 2, global markets saw a modest recovery after a steep sell-off that erased trillions of dollars in value the previous week.

US stocks managed to claw back some gains, but analysts warn that escalating trade hostilities could trigger renewed volatility, hurt investor sentiment, and slow down global economic growth.

The new 104% tariff measure significantly ramps up existing barriers. Previously, Trump had imposed a 10% tariff on nearly all imports into the US, and further duties—potentially reaching 50%—are set to roll out against multiple trading partners starting April 9.

This tough approach has raised concerns among business groups and economists about rising costs for American consumers and companies reliant on Chinese goods.

Beijing has refused to capitulate

Copy link to section

Chinese officials labeled Washington’s latest actions as “blackmail” and vowed to “fight to the end” to protect their interests.

The Chinese government emphasized its readiness to retaliate with countermeasures if necessary, fueling fears of a full-scale trade war with global consequences.

Despite the sharp rhetoric, Trump hinted at the possibility of reaching an agreement.

“China also wants to make a deal, badly, but they don’t know how to get it started. We are waiting for them,” the president said, suggesting that diplomacy remains a potential path forward—albeit a distant one for now.

With tensions mounting, all eyes are now on Beijing’s next move.

The fallout from this latest escalation could have lasting impacts not only on US–China trade relations but also on the broader global economy.