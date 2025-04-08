Why Netflix may emerge as a trade war survivor

As trade tensions escalate, Netflix (NFLX) appears to be one of the rare American tech giants with a cushion against severe fallout.

While many firms brace for heavy blows, the streaming platform’s global integration and reliance on local content may offer it a protective shield in the storm of tariffs and retaliatory measures, an analysis by Barron’s pointed out.

Since President Donald Trump’s latest round of tariff announcements, hardware-centric tech giants have come under pressure, with Apple shares falling 16%.

Meanwhile, Netflix has seen a comparatively mild decline of 3%, outperforming the broader S&P 500, which has fallen 9% over the same period.

On Tuesday, its stock was up by close to 3%.

Local investments reduce risks of retaliation

Unlike product-based companies whose goods can be directly targeted at borders, Netflix operates through subscriptions and digital delivery, weaving itself into the cultural and economic fabric of its international markets.

Countries considering retaliation against US companies may hesitate before imposing punitive measures on Netflix, given its substantial investments in local economies.

Between 2020 and 2023, Netflix poured $6.8 billion into European productions, maintaining 11 local offices and hubs across the continent.

According to Bernstein analyst Laurent Yoon, this deep integration makes Netflix not just an outsider providing foreign content, but a participant in nurturing local industries.

Additionally, Yoon highlights that 60% of Netflix’s content catalogue consists of non-US titles, reinforcing its commitment to regional storytelling.

This extensive local engagement provides Netflix with some political insulation.

Countries that rely on Netflix’s investments and licensing fees may think twice before introducing harsh measures that could end up hurting their own creative sectors.

Digital service taxes remain a looming concern

However, Netflix is not entirely immune. In an escalating trade war, one of the main risks lies in the potential for higher digital service taxes.

These levies, already ranging from 2% to 5% in several markets, could rise or spread to new jurisdictions.

Yet, compared to ad-based models like Google or Meta, Netflix’s subscription business faces unique dynamics.

Any tax hike would likely be passed directly onto subscribers, making it a transparent cost increase.

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein notes that this visibility could render such taxes politically unpopular domestically, as consumers directly feel the pinch.

Affordable entertainment proves resilient in downturns

Despite the risks, Netflix’s low-cost entertainment model might play to its advantage if global economies contract.

Historical patterns suggest that inexpensive escapism tends to hold up well during downturns.

During the Great Depression, Hollywood experienced a “golden age” as audiences sought affordable entertainment amid economic hardship.

“Staying home watching Netflix is definitely a cheaper way to spend the night than going out to a restaurant or going to a venue,” Helfstein told Barron’s, underscoring Netflix’s potential resilience.

Even in countries like France, where local culture is fiercely protected, Netflix outpaces homegrown competitors such as Canal Plus in subscriber numbers.

This dominance, coupled with Netflix’s cultural adaptability, may help it sidestep the worst impacts of an intensifying global trade conflict.