21Shares announces first ‘official’ Dogecoin ETP on SIX Swiss Exchange

Crypto asset manager 21Shares has launched the first official Dogecoin ETP in partnership with the House of Doge.

According to an April 9 press release, the firm, one of the world’s largest issuers of crypto exchange-traded products, will debut the physically backed ETP on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker “DOGE.”

What is DOGE ETP?

The product, developed exclusively with the House of Doge, is the only Dogecoin ETP officially endorsed by the Dogecoin Foundation per 21Shares.

It will offer institutional and retail investors regulated exposure to one of the most recognisable and community-driven digital assets in crypto.

Duncan Moir, President at 21Shares, described the launch as “the most direct and accessible way” for investors to tap into the Dogecoin ecosystem.

“Dogecoin has become more than a cryptocurrency: it represents a cultural and financial movement that continues to drive mainstream adoption, and DOGE offers investors a regulated avenue to be part of this exciting project,” he added.

The 21Shares Dogecoin ETP is 100% physically backed, meaning each unit is secured by actual Dogecoin held in cold storage.

It’s designed to make investing in DOGE as seamless as buying traditional shares, giving investors a familiar route into the digital asset without the hassle of managing wallets or private keys.

Created in 2013 as a light-hearted spin on Bitcoin, Dogecoin has evolved into a widely accepted crypto asset, known for its fast transactions, low fees, and growing list of real-world use cases.

Major companies like AMC Theatres now accept it as a form of payment, which has helped push DOGE beyond its meme status and into mainstream relevance.

Jens Wiechers, who sits on the House of Doge’s advisory board, said the ETP could help Dogecoin “reach its full potential” by giving institutions a regulated way to join the movement, adding:

This initiative with 21Shares provides a regulated path for institutions to participate in and amplify the ‘Dogecoin is Money’ vision, while still honoring the community’s spirit.

As of press time, 21Shares had not disclosed when the DOGE ETP would go live.

Although the news did not spark a fresh rally for the meme coin, it helped mitigate some of the past day’s losses.

As of last check, DOGE was down 3.6% on the day at $0.1466.

Doge ETFs gain traction

21Share’s exchange-traded product has been announced on the back of several ETF filings in the US.

As of April 9, at least three ETF issuers, namely, Grayscale, Bitwise, and Rex Shares, have filed applications with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch spot Dogecoin ETFs.

Grayscale’s proposal was acknowledged by the SEC in February and is currently within a review period that could extend up to 240 days.

Bitwise, another major player in the crypto investment space, has submitted a 19b-4 filing to list its Dogecoin ETF on NYSE Arca.

Meanwhile, Rex Shares is also in the mix with its own Dogecoin ETF application.