EU slaps tariffs on several US goods in response to Trump’s steel and aluminium duties

The European Union on Wednesday approved its first set of retaliatory tariffs against the United States in response to duties imposed by President Donald Trump on steel and aluminium.

A majority of the European Union’s 27 member states voted on Wednesday to approve a new set of tariffs targeting select US goods, with some measures set to take effect in mid-April.

Of the 27 European Union member states, 26 voted in favour of the countermeasures, with only Hungary opposing the decision.

The penalties will apply to products from politically significant regions, including soybeans from Louisiana, represented by House Speaker Mike Johnson, as well as diamonds, poultry, motorcycles, and other agricultural goods.

This is in response to President Trump’s imposition of a 25% duty on EU steel and aluminium exports.

The European Commission said the new duties would be collected from April 15. A second tranche of countermeasures is scheduled for May 15.

The move follows Trump’s April 2 announcement of sweeping tariffs targeting over 180 countries, including a broader 20% tariff on nearly all European imports.

The bloc is said to be preparing a response to the reciprocal tariffs as well.

As per media reports, the commission is planning to announce measures early next week and then begin consultations with member states.

The EU’s trade chief, Maros Sefcovic, said the tariffs impact €380 billion ($420.45 billion) worth of European exports to the US, or roughly 70% of total shipments.

The expected duty collection could exceed €80 billion — more than eleven times the current annual level of €7 billion, he noted.

Trade tensions escalate, but negotiations are preferred

The Commission characterized the US actions as “unjustified and damaging,” warning they would harm both economies and the broader global trading system.

While the EU is pressing ahead with countermeasures, it reiterated its preference for a negotiated solution.

“We are prepared to respond,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said last week while emphasizing that it was “not too late to address concerns through negotiations.”

Officials said the measures were calibrated to inflict economic pain without immediately disrupting critical supply chains.

Global trade war started?

The EU’s move comes amid growing global backlash to Trump’s protectionist policies, which have already triggered retaliation from China.

Analysts warn that the accelerating tariff spiral could further weigh on global trade, increase inflationary pressures, and dampen corporate earnings across key sectors.

Brussels’ swift approval of retaliatory measures signals that the bloc is bracing for a prolonged standoff unless Washington reconsiders its approach.

The stakes are particularly high for European exporters already grappling with a weaker euro, slowing global growth, and volatile energy prices.