PepeX thrives as Binance CEO Richard Teng says tariffs could boost Bitcoin demand

Digital assets exhibit significant bearishness, as the latest Trump tariff waves triggered massive crypto liquidations.

As fear dominated the sector, Binance CEO Richard Teng weighed in on the escalating trade tensions and their effect on the cryptocurrency market.

While acknowledging the prevailing downtrends, Teng believes long-term trends might favor digital assets and cement Bitcoin’s status as a store of wealth.

Commenting on the current market outlook, Binance’s CEO stated:

This environment could also accelerate interest in crypto as a non-sovereign store of value. Many long-term holders view Bitcoin and other digital assets as resilient during economic stress and shifting policy dynamics.

His remarks coincided with PepeX’s flourishing presale, raising over $1.3 million since its March 24, 2025 debut.

Trade tensions and long-term impact on Bitcoin

Richard Teng shared his stance on the effects of the intensifying trade war on cryptocurrencies.

He emphasized that macroeconomic uncertainties could propel Bitcoin in the long term despite the prevailing pessimism.

Some crypto enthusiasts have exited the space, while others have adopted the wait-and-watch approach to see what is next for growth, trade, and policy.

Richard Teng trusts Trump tariffs will have two-sided impacts on digital assets.

While the trade tension triggers pessimism as macroeconomic woes dampen sentiments, the CEO believes short-term volatility could create a lucrative environment for Bitcoin and other cryptos.

Teng’s remarks match most crypto proponents, including Strategy’s Michael Saylor, who emphasizes Bitcoin’s ability to disrupt mainstream financial protocols during economic tensions.

These conclusions position crypto as a dominant force in the global financial space.

Savvy experts focus on long-term goals despite the current turmoil.

That creates a perfect environment for crypto projects looking to redefine the digital assets sector, including the viral PepeX.

PepeX presale defies the odds

Cryptocurrencies display bearishness as Trump’s trade war catalyzed risk-off sentiments.

However, PepeX thrives in the choppy markets, with over $1.3 million raised about two weeks since opening the ICO.

PepeX’s utility seems to attract experienced investors as hype-driven projects fail to keep pace.

The new project leverages AI to revolutionize the meme crypto space by rivaling struggling alternatives like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and PEPE.

Notably, PepeX uses AI to make tokenization smooth.

Also, its innovative Launchpad allows individuals to create their favorite tokens within five minutes while prioritizing fairness and transparency.

The website highlights:

PepeX was created to let anyone launch a token. An actual fair launch where 95% of tokens are for public sale. And if founders fail, they lose their 5%. The strong will bond. The weak will be removed in 72 hours.

PepeX trades at $0.0255 per token and promises staggering earnings for early adopters.

For instance, those who joined at stage one enjoyed over 300% in returns, while the final phase (stage 30) will offer a 5% return on investment.

Source – PepeX

Source – PepeX