Crypto wrap: BTC holds $82k and top altcoins edge higher

Bitcoin is attempting to hold above $82k, while altcoins like Fartcoin, Flare, and Bittensor led the charge among top gainers.

Ethereum, XRP and Solana all saw notable gains in the past 24 hours.

Currently, the total crypto market cap sits near $2.6 trillion.

Meanwhile, global daily volume is at $155 billion, up about 16% in 24 hours as traders remain largely cautious.

Tariffs continue to tame optimism

The crypto market showed signs of resilience during the Asian session on Thursday, April 10, 2025, as investors navigated the market after yesterday’s major news: President Donald Trump’s tariff announcement.

On Wednesday, Trump introduced a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs for over 75 countries while imposing a hefty 125% tariff on China.

This sparked a risk-on rally in global markets, with the S&P 500 soaring 9.5% for its best day since 2008.

Overall risk-on sentiment lifted crypto. However, analysts are cautioning that the coast isn’t overly clear yet as investors watch China for the next steps.

Analysts at QCP Capital wrote:

“Markets are now on edge, bracing for Beijing’s next move. If China retaliates aggressively, this euphoric rally could quickly unravel into a classic bull trap. For now, the policy pivot has soothed some nerves, driving short-end crypto vols lower — but beneath the surface, risks are brewing.”

Bitcoin price attempts to hold the $82k level

Bitcoin (BTC) traded steadily between $81k and $82k during the Asian session, up over 6% from its Wednesday lows.

BTC chart on CoinMarketCap

This resilience has bolstered trader confidence, with Bitcoin reclaiming the $82k level, likely to allow for a retest of key resistance areas.

IntoTheBlock notes that 85% of Bitcoin holders remained in profit despite the recent dip.

Less than 10% are under underwater after the surge, indicating limited selling pressure from long-term holders.

“The purchase of December $BTC $100k calls signals that some investors still see potential for Bitcoin to retest the $100k milestone later this year — assuming markets can navigate through the near-term volatility,” QCP Capital noted via X.

However, with uncertainty still looming, the $85k area may prove tough for bulls.

Top altcoin gainers today

While analysts remain cautiously optimistic about Bitcoin, the surge in the flagship digital asset’s price has also helped several top altcoins soar.

The 100 largest cryptocurrencies by market cap segment have had three notable performers in the past 24 hours.

Fartcoin

Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) led the pack, surging by more than 34% in the last 24 hours, per data from CoinMarketCap.

The token’s price reached highs of $0.75 in early trading and sat around $0.73 at the time of writing.

As noted, the tariff-driven risk-on sentiment likely fueled this rally.

Crypto investors have often chased high-momentum tokens amid market uncertainty.

Flare

Flare (FLR) followed with an impressive 26% increase, trading to highs of $0.018.

The token’s 24-hour trading volume reached $53 million, up more than 600% to suggest massive interest.

FLR’s strong performance aligns with buy the dip trends as investors seek projects with solid fundamentals.

Bittensor

Bittensor (TAO) rounded out the top three top performers in the past 24 hours, climbing 16% to highs of $234.

The trading volume for the coin reached around $179 million, up over 50%.

The token hit a high of around $240 earlier today.