Deepali Singh Sub-Editor

Stock Markets Economy Cryptocurrency Tech Politics

Stock Markets

Economy

Cryptocurrency

Tech

Politics

Deepali is a Sub-editor at Invezz, where she edits, fact-checks and rewrites news reports from verticals including crypto, economy, banking, and stock markets, among others. With a sharp focus on accuracy and quality, she keeps pace with the ever-evolving news landscape. Over her nine-year journalism career, Deepali has honed her... read more