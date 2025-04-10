Pi Network price rises 5% but risk remains amid Binance listing uncertainty

Pi Network, a cryptocurrency project aiming to make mining accessible via smartphones, has seen its native token, PI, surge by 4.9% to $0.5911l.

This increase comes amid a broader crypto market recovery, driven by President Trump’s decision to suspend US tariffs.

However, despite the optimism, risks loom large due to the uncertainty surrounding a potential listing on Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange.

The community’s push for this listing has yet to yield results, raising questions about Pi’s long-term viability.

Why is the Pi Network price rising today?

Today’s 4.9% surge in Pi Network’s price can be attributed to a broader cryptocurrency market revival following the US government’s decision to suspend recently announced tariffs to ease trade tensions.

President Donald Trump’s suspension of the new tariffs for 90 days has boosted investor confidence across markets, including the crypto market.

This positive sentiment has lifted major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), which briefly surged past $83,000.

Pi Network (PI), riding this wave, has also seen its price climb as a result.

Strategic partnerships also contribute to the current PI price surge.

Pi Network recently teamed up with Banxa, a global payment service provider, and Banxa reportedly snapped up over 30 million PI tokens, boosting demand.

Within 48 hours of the partnership announcement, Pi News, which recently partnered with Pi CrowdFund— the first crowdfunding platform built on the Pi Network ecosystem, reported that 1.2 million PI tokens had been purchased from Banxa, showcasing strong community engagement.

Community optimism is another key driver behind the current Pi Network price surge.

Binance listing uncertainty tempers the optimism

Amid the current Pi Network price recovery, the uncertainty over a Binance listing looms as a major risk.

Notably, despite a community poll with over 2 million votes in favor during the Binance Community Vote conducted in February, Binance has not listed PI.

This silence has frustrated many supporters, who are now skeptical of the altcoin getting listed by Binance anytime soon.

Several factors could, however, explain Binance’s hesitation to list PI.

Firstly, PI operates on its own blockchain, not the BNB Smart Chain preferred by Binance.

In addition, transparency issues persist, with Pi Network lacking detailed token economics disclosure.

Regulatory concerns in places like Vietnam and China, where Pi’s referral model raises red flags, also add further complications.

The lack of a Binance listing has hurt Pi’s market performance, with PI’s price plummeting 80% from its all-time high despite listing on smaller exchanges like OKX and Bitget, which offer limited exposure compared to Binance.

Inflation fears with the April token unlock

While Binance listing uncertainty has been a major issue for Pi Network, internal issues compound Pi’s struggles.

Notably, inflation pressure looms with over 124 million PI set to unlock in April.

Also, the token migration process has been rocky, with users reporting lost tokens or KYC delays, eroding trust in the project.

What’s next for Pi Network?

Despite these hurdles, Pi Network holds potential. Its massive user base creates a built-in market for PI.

Initiatives like PiFest, with over 125,000 merchants accepting Pi, highlight its real-world utility.

Analysts like BANG predict that PI could return above $1 if it breaks straight through the weekly VAL level at 0.782.

Success, however, hinges on overcoming the highlighted obstacles.

Pi must improve transparency, fix its KYC backlog, and find ways of attracting developers to build on its platform is also critical.

Only by addressing these risks can Pi carve out a lasting role in the crypto world.