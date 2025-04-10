PolitiFi tokens rally as Trump eases the tariffs war: DOGE and PATRIOT gain up to 35%

Digital tokens saw impressive rallies in the past day following Bitcoin’s swift bounce-back to $82,000.

Donald Trump triggered the recent surges after confirming a 90-day pause on full reciprocal tariffs.

While altcoin followed Bitcoin’s rally, Political-themed tokens stole the show.

Coingecko data shows the value of PolitiFi tokens increased by over 6% in the past day to surpass $1.8 billion.

The over $748 million in 24-hour trading volume reflects revived interest in politically tied cryptocurrencies.

With the latest inflation data supporting risk assets, attention remains on how tokens sensitive to political developments will perform in the upcoming sessions.

Meanwhile, the prevailing trends confirm a shift as the top political meme, TRUMP, underperforms.

Official Trump gained around 4% on its daily chart, while rivals like the Department of Government Efficiency and Patriot soared approximately 35% in that timeframe.

DOGE flies amidst enhanced sentiments

Cryptocurrencies tied to the Elon Musk-initiated Department of Government Efficiency remain highly reactive to political developments, despite Musk publicly denying any direct crypto affiliation with the agency.

The Department of Government Efficiency token rebounded sharply after Trump declared a temporary tariff pause.

DOGE trades at $0.01156, up nearly 35% on its daily price chart.

The impressive 24-hour trading volume reflects investor interest in the alt, signaling further gains before possible retracements.

The crypto project isn’t related to Elon Musk or the new agency.

However, its core principles align with reducing expenses.

For instance, buying, transferring, and selling DOGE don’t attract fees.

Also, the project owner surrendered control to the community to bolster decentralization.

Moreover, it removes liquidity provider coins from circulation as it targets scarcity and enhanced demand.

Patriot coin: honoring the legacy of patriotism

PATRIOT trades at $0.0003687 after soaring over 20% in the past 24 hours.

The 65% surge in daily trading volume indicates renewed buyer interest in the meme token.

Donald Trump’s decision to pause tariffs fueled Patriot due to its close ties with the United States president.

Patriot is a crypto project launched to honour Donald Trump’s fight to ensure dignity within American society.

Other politically themed tokens that saw impressive rallies in the past day include PTRUMP (+14%), TOOKER (+13%), and KEKIUS (+20%).

Broader crypto market

The prevailing crypto market outlook supports extended gains for political-themed tokens.

Besides the paused tariffs, the latest US inflation data indicated an improving economy.

Such an environment boosts the appetite for risk assets, translating to stable price actions.

March regular CPI stood at 2.4% YoY, slightly lower than analysts’ forecasts, while the Core CPI (excluding food and energy sectors) of 2.8% was lower than the 3% estimate.

The figures represent the lowest numbers in about four years.

While Bitcoin continues to face macroeconomic headwinds, analyst Michael van de Poppe maintains an optimistic outlook.

He noted that sustained price action above the $80,000 mark—especially in light of recent favourable developments—could establish a bullish divergence and potentially pivot the cryptocurrency’s trend upward.