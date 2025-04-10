To sell or not to sell: where Cardano (ADA) price will be in the next 30 days

Currently trading at almost $0.74, Cardano (ADA) is one of the most well-known proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies.

Although this level points to some price stability, the larger market shows conflicting signals about ADA.

Technical analysts predict a possible price drop that would see ADA hit $0.58 by April 24, 2025.

Conversely, a negative attitude is evident on several market indicators, which makes investors wonder if now is the appropriate moment to rotate their portfolios into better-performing assets.

Market sentiment clouds short-term outlook

Cardano’s Fear & Greed Index score is 45, which puts the outlook in the “Fear” zone even with a slight 2.41% daily rise.

ADA has had 12 green days over the past 30 days, representing some encouraging events but not enough to show a clear upward trend.

The 9.3% monthly volatility indicates that although there is price movement, the direction stays uncertain.

Investors are absorbing macroeconomic headwinds, forthcoming changes in Federal Reserve policy, and changing emphasis toward the crypto industry.

In this context, ADA’s recent underperformance compared to Ethereum and XRP, which have posted stronger short-term gains, underscores a deeper challenge.

Cardano lacks a catalyst; without one, the price action has started a period of uncertain consolidation.

Technical analysis paints a bearish picture

The way Cardano’s present chart is structured gives hints about its immediate direction.

ADA has seen two successive lower lows over the past three weeks, a hopeful sign usually indicating strength.

The token has, however, failed consistently to exceed the $0.780 resistance zone, creating a symmetrical triangle pointing to a time of uncertainty.

Source: Tradingview

More importantly, a bearish pennant pattern has developed—a continuation pattern usually preceding a declining market movement.

The price can drop dramatically if this formation persists and ADA keeps running into rejection at important resistance levels.

A collapse below support levels might quicken a decline to as low as $0.58 during the next 30 days. The market is basically in wait-and-see mode.

This negative configuration could manifest if macroeconomic news or environmental changes fail to spark the project.

Investors holding ADA may want to consider their short-term risk tolerance and whether reallocating to more dynamic tokens could yield better results.

Rexas Finance (RXS): a high-potential alternative

Rexas Finance (RXS) presents a convincing substitute for Cardano, which faces near-term uncertainty if one is looking for more significant profits.

By transforming real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, RXS has attracted much interest.

By connecting blockchain technology with real estate, commodities, and intellectual property, RXS provides inherent value, unlike speculative cryptocurrencies.

The great success of Rexas Finance’s presale emphasizes its market potential. With 91.64% of the authorized tokens sold already, RXS has raised almost $47.63 million in its last presale stage.

Starting at $0.03, the token’s price has climbed to $0.20, a 567% growth.

Before the cryptocurrency lists on main exchanges, its launch price of $0.25 offers a pleasing starting point for investors.

Rexas Finance distinguishes itself with its utilitarian attitude. The platform’s tools, like AI-driven security features and a no-code Token Builder, democratize tokenization access.

RXS attracts institutional and ordinary investors by letting consumers fractionally own and exchange valuable assets.

Will RXS outperform ADA in 2025?

Rexas Finance is en route to exponential expansion.

With a 100x return from its present price levels, analysts estimate the token might reach $20 by the end of 2025.

With rising competition, this projection exceeds the possible gains for Cardano, whose scalability and energy economy might not be sufficient to maintain its market share.

The Certik audit of RXS guarantees investors the platform’s security and dependability, strengthening its reputation.

Its CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko listings also improve visibility and draw a larger audience.

Should you sell ADA for RXS?

Considering the technical and market obstacles Cardano faces, selling ADA for Rexas Finance could be a wise choice for those looking for faster and more significant gains.

The price of ADA is projected to stay under pressure; should bearish trends be validated, the price may further decline.

Conversely, RXS provides a clear road for expansion supported by solid foundations, community support, and a first-mover advantage in RWA tokenizing.

Maximizing gains in the changing cryptocurrency market will depend on moving from underperforming assets to promising prospects like RXS.

Rexas Finance distinguishes itself as a deserving investment in 2025 with its creative platform, excellent presale performance, and hopeful future.

