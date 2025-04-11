BABY price prediction as Bitcoin staking Babylon Genesis Network goes live

BABY, the native token of Babylon, is poised for potential growth following its recent airdrop and the launch of the Babylon Genesis Network.

The network’s innovative approach to Bitcoin staking has sparked significant interest and the rapid adoption, driven by strategic partnerships and robust tokenomics, could propel BABY’s price past $0.2 by April’s end.

Babylon Genesis Network launch

The Babylon Genesis Network launched on April 10, 2025, as a Layer 1 blockchain.

Babylon Genesis integrates Bitcoin’s security with Proof-of-Stake (PoS) flexibility.

This unique framework allows Bitcoin holders to stake directly on-chain.

BABY token serves as the governance and utility token, with its role in transaction fees and staking rewards fueling ecosystem engagement.

Post-Babylon Genesis launch, BABY’s price surged to $0.153 on Binance before airdrop sell-offs triggered a dip to $0.07203.

The price has, however, recovered to $0.0914 at press time as bulls take control.

This volatility reflects typical post-Token Generation Event (TGE) dynamics, with the rebound signaling a renewed investor confidence.

The Babylon airdrop distributed 600 million BABY tokens

The Babylon airdrop distributed 600 million BABY tokens, representing 6% of the 10 billion total supply, targeting early stakers and NFT holders.

Notably, no transfer restrictions applied, enabling immediate trading with some recipients selling their holdings immediately, contributing to the recent price drop.

Other participants staked tokens, supporting network security.

A $21 million Bitcoin unstaking event followed the airdrop, raising concerns about market trust, with critics pointing to a 66% allocation to insiders.

However, there are safeguards in place to mitigate risks, with a one-year 1 lock for VCs and advisors.

The locked tokens cannot be staked, preventing dumping.

Babylon Genesis Network sees explosive adoption

Post-airdrop, the BABY price is soaring, buoyed by the rapid adoption of the Babylon Genesis Network, partly due to its dual staking model.

Bitcoin (BTC) and Babylon (BABY) token holders can stake their coins and earn rewards collaboratively.

BTC stakers retain full asset control while BABY stakers delegate to validators, securing transactions.

The network charges an 8% annual inflation rate and offers a 4% reward for Bitcoin staking.

In addition, Babylon’s timestamping protocol prevents double-spend attacks while its data availability protocol ensures seamless operations.

These features fortify PoS blockchains with Bitcoin’s robustness.

At press time, the network’s Bitcoin staking protocol boasted a $4.068 billion in TVL according to DefiLlama, underscoring its strong user adoption.

Strategic partnerships have amplified Babylon’s growth potential, with Anchorage Digital integrating with the network on day one.

Axelar Network integration followed, connecting BABY to 70+ blockchains, boosting interoperability.

An IBC Eureka’s Ethereum bridge has also been launched, to allow for rapid asset transfers, with Bitcoin LST holders now able to move funds to Babylon’s mainnet in seconds.

This cross-chain capability positions BABY for DeFi adoption.

Notably, Babylon Genesis received $88 million in funding from Paradigm and Polychain Capital, besides partnering with the likes of Cosmos Hub and Bedrock.

These alliances expand Babylon’s ecosystem. They could drive BABY’s utility and demand.

What is next for the Babylon price?

The $0.2 price target hinges on continued adoption of the Babylon Genesis Network.

Anchorage’s staking activation could increase TVL further, Axelar and IBC Eureka may draw DeFi users, and the community governance could rebuild trust post-unstaking, supporting the bullish sentiment for the Babylon price.

However, risks loom over BABY’s trajectory, especially with the insider-heavy allocation, which remains a concern despite the lock period.