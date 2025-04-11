Can RENDER price rise above $4 ahead of the RenderCon 2025?

The Render Foundation has announced some key changes to its leadership team ahead of the RenderCon 2025, triggering a price surge for its native token, RENDER.

The token has rebounded 16%, pushing the price above $3.7 on Biannce after a prolonged downtrend.

This sudden increase comes amid a broader crypto market recovery, hinting that the token’s correction may have hit a local bottom.

But can this momentum carry the price above $4?

Why is the RENDER price soaring?

One of the main factors behind today’s RENDER price surge is the appointment of Silvia Lacayo as Head of Marketing and Communications and the promotion of Luke Duncan to Community and Governance Manager at Render Network.

Silvia Lacayo as Head of Marketing and Communications, brings over 15 years of experience from the blockchain and SaaS sectors to the Render Foundation, and her expertise is expected to boost the Render Network’s visibility and attract a wider audience of creators and developers.

At the same time, Luke Duncan’s promotion to Community and Governance Manager highlights a renewed focus on building a robust, engaged community around the project.

These leadership enhancements signal a strategic push toward innovation and expansion for the Render Network.

Investor confidence has surged in response, driving increased buying pressure and pushing RENDER’s price upward.

The network’s decentralized GPU compute model, tailored for AI and 3D rendering, is also gaining traction in high-demand sectors.

Another factor contributing to the current RENDER price surge is the hype around the highly anticipated RenderCon 2025, scheduled for April 15 in Hollywood, California.

This combination of strong leadership and growing utility is fueling optimism among RENDER token holders and market participants.

RENDER’s path to $4: technical and on-chain analysis

The RENDER/USD daily chart reveals that RENDER has broken out from a falling wedge pattern, a bullish pattern that precedes a downtrend nearing its end.

The Money Flow Index (MFI) sits at 42.23, coming from the oversold region, indicating that RENDER is currently on a potential bullish reversal.

Render price chart by TradingView

The on-chain data from the In/Out of Money Around Price (IOMAP) shows a solid support zone at $2.70, where over 4 million tokens are held by 408 addresses.

Above the current price, the $3.02 to $3.47 range has fewer tokens held at a loss, implying limited selling pressure from holders looking to exit.

This structure suggests RENDER could push past $3.47 with relative ease if buying momentum continues.

A breakout above the falling wedge’s upper trendline could propel the token toward the 0.786 Fibonacci level at $4.53.

However, maintaining this upward move will depend heavily on sustained trading volume and market sentiment.