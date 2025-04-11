Helium gains 17% as SEC drops lawsuit against Nova Labs: what’s next for HNT price?

Digital assets recorded significant recoveries after Donald Trump confirmed pausing tariffs.

While most assets display resilience following the relief rallies, Helium (HNT) extended its gains in the past 24 hours.

HNT soared from a 24-hour low of $2.59 to $3.04, a 17.37% price increase.

The substantial uptrends emerged after Noval Labs, the developer behind the Helium Network, scored a major legal win.

According to Helium’s latest blog, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission has officially closed allegations that Helium ecosystem tokens, HNT, MOBILE, and IOT, violated securities laws.

The announcement enhanced Helium’s sentiments, with a technical breakout sparking debates about HNT’s near-term performance.

SEC ends lawsuit against Helium Network

In a massive win for crypto and decentralized wireless initiatives, the SEC has ended a lawsuit claiming that Nova Labs sold unlicensed securities.

With the case officially closed, the regulator will no longer consider HNT, MOBILE, and IOT tokens as securities.

That means Helium hotspots and asset distribution are now legal.

The dismissal alleviated regulatory challenges that have hindered Helium’s token adoption and ecosystem expansion.

Moreover, the decision underscored the shifting regulatory landscape under Trump’s administration.

Helium’s team stated:

We that the new leadership at the SEC for finally providing clarity and look forward to a new era where innovation can truly thrive. With this chapter finally closed, Helium and the community can now move forward with full confidence, accelerating adoption and real-world innovation in decentralized wireless and crypto-powered infrastructure.

HNT price prediction

HNT/USD saw a swift price jump after the announcement, soaring from $2.59 to $3.04.

That represents a significant rebound from the alt’s latest lows and indicates optimism in the project following the SEC’s move.

HNT changes hands at $2.92 after a slight retracement from its daily peaks.

Chart by Coinmarketcap

The surging 24-hour trading volume highlights renewed investor interest in the token.

Amidst the bullish price actions, AgentXBT highlighted key levels to watch for HNT’s price movements.

The analyst observed Helium’s bullishness, fueled by surged buying pressure from institutional players.

The daily chart shows that HNT’s latest rebound occurred at a crucial support barrier of $2.60 – $2.70.

Reclaiming the support at $2.99 could support a decisive closing beyond $3.0.

Such a move will attract more buyers to open the paths towards higher targets of $3.27, $3.39, and $3.48.

Source – AgentXBT on X

That would mean an approximately 20% surge from HNT’s current price of $2.92.

However, enthusiasts should watch for potential challenges to the anticipated rally.

While near-term indicators flash optimistic signals, HNT trades below the vital 200-day MA, confirming bear dominance in long-term trends.

Further, broad market sentiments are vital for shaping Helium’s trajectory.

Cryptocurrencies seem indecisive after the latest rebound, as Bitcoin appears stuck between $80k and $82k.

HNT should break and sustain above $2.99 and $3.27 to extend its recoveries.

Failure to do that could see the token revising support barrier at $2.84 and $2.70.

Losing $2.60 will postpone Helium’s anticipated rally in the near term.