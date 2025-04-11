With 10,000 XRP, you are in the highest 5% of holders and thus have a good position in the Ripple Network.

The investor holding 10,000 XRP is well above an average XRP investor.

As of March 2025, the estimated XRP wallets are around 6.3 million on the XRP ledger, and the median balance per wallet is around 20 XRP.

This figure makes owning XRP seem like joining an elite club, but the real question is about XRP’s growth potential for 2025: Does it rank as the best crypto for 2025?

While the crypto investment landscape constantly shifts, one emerging contender is Rexas Finance (RXS), which has gained widespread notoriety.

Already posting breathtaking numbers, this emerging blockchain-based real-world asset (RWA) tokenization project surged by an astonishing 567% growth in 2025, positioning it as the must-watch breakout crypto of the year.

XRP’s position in the 2025 crypto market

Copy link to section

XRP’s influence is key in cryptocurrency, especially regarding international payments.

After partnering with other financial institutions, its reputation as a payment service provider has increased.

Due to legal clarity and more significant investment from institutions, XRP enjoyed bullish momentum, trading at $2.18 in March 2025.

Compared to more popular cryptocurrencies, XRP lags behind newer platforms such as Rexas Finance (RXS).

XRP’s partnerships with banks come with the drawback of stringent regulations, creating an environment that stagnates burst growth.

While XRP is better for long-term holds, in the year 2025, it is not the best investment.

Rexas Finance (RXS): the top crypto for 2025

Copy link to section

Thanks to its groundbreaking real-estate-based asset tokenization platform, Rexas Finance (RXS) is quickly emerging as one of the hottest crypto projects in the world as we approach 2025.

Unlike other cryptocurrencies that live solely inside the digital world, Rexas Finance tokenizes Real World Assets (RWAs) by bridging them with Blockchain technology, allowing users to tokenize commodities, real estate, fine arts, and much more.

This has elevated RXS’s utility, skyrocketing 567% from its initial price of $0.030 to $0.20 in the twelfth and last presale stage.

The ongoing presales have raised over $47,737,956, surpassing all token sales of the previous year by capital acquired and tokens sold.

Analysts with the most rigorous credibility stand behind the claim that RXS can easily surpass many well-positioned altcoins.

This projection value will skyrocket by more than 17,809% by the end of 2025, reaching $35.61.

This movement has caused an unprecedented movement among investors to secure RXS before the pre-sale ends on June 19th, 2025.

Why investors are choosing RXS over XRP

Copy link to section

While XRP is a respected crypto asset, Rexas Finance offers something much more powerful—tangible, real-world value. Here’s why many investors are shifting their focus to RXS:

Explosive growth potential: RXS has already gained 567% in presale and is set for a massive 25% surge upon launch at $0.25. Its long-term potential far exceeds XRP’s projected growth rate. Real-world asset tokenization: Unlike XRP, which focuses on payment systems, RXS brings real estate, gold, fine art, and other tangible assets onto the blockchain, opening up a multi-trillion-dollar market. Community-driven, not venture capital controlled: Rexas Finance chose not to seek venture capital funding, prioritizing individual investors. This ensures fair token distribution and decentralization. CoinMarketCap & CoinGecko listings: RXS is officially listed on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, increasing its credibility and accessibility for investors tracking its growth. Certik-audited for security: Unlike many speculative altcoins, Rexas Finance has undergone a Certik audit, proving its smart contract security and reliability. Massive giveaway incentive: The $1 million RXS giveaway has already garnered over 1.8 million entries, and 20 lucky winners will each receive $50,000 worth of RXS.

Presale nears conclusion: why you should act fast

Copy link to section

The RXS presale is in its final stage (stage 12) and is already 91.74% filled.

Once the presale ends, RXS will officially launch at $0.25 on June 19, 2025.

Investors who get in now can secure RXS at $0.20 and immediately gain a 25% boost upon launch.

Considering its trillion-dollar market potential, advanced technology, and community-driven approach, RXS is emerging as the top cryptocurrency of 2025, surpassing established assets like XRP in momentum and market opportunity.

If you’re still debating whether XRP is the best crypto for 2025, Rexas Finance (RXS) might be the opportunity investors can’t afford to miss, as it signals a rise of 17,809%.

For more information about Rexas Finance (RXS) visit the links below:

Website: https://rexas.com

Win $1 million giveaway: https://bit.ly/Rexas1M

Whitepaper: https://rexas.com/rexas-whitepaper.pdf

Twitter/X: https://x.com/rexasfinance

Telegram: https://t.me/rexasfinance