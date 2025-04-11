SatLayer launches on Babylon Genesis mainnet, bringing liquidity and security to applications

Shortly after the launch of Babylon Genesis, the world’s first Layer 1 blockchain secured by Bitcoin, and its native token BABY, SatLayer has rolled out Phase I of its Mainnet together with Cube. Cube is a Babylon-native liquid staking solution designed for the BABY token.

As one of the first restaking dApps on Babylon Genesis, SatLayer plays a pivotal role in extending Bitcoin’s liquidity and economic security beyond Layer 1 and Layer 2 chains to decentralized applications and infrastructure.

Initially focused on supporting apps and infrastructure on Babylon Genesis, SatLayer aims to expand to leading L1 and L2 ecosystems.

It enables use cases such as under-collateralized loans, slashing insurance, and on-chain prime brokerage.

“We’re excited about SatLayer’s launch on Babylon and what this means for BTC-powered applications and infrastructure,” said Fisher Yu, co-founder of the Babylon Bitcoin staking protocol.

He further added:

SatLayer will help expand the Babylon Genesis ecosystem, and we’re looking forward to seeing what SatLayer and their other integrators will build on Babylon Genesis.”

To support the launch of Babylon Genesis and its native token BABY, SatLayer has introduced Cube, a Babylon-native liquid staking solution.

Cube allows users to stake BABY and receive cBABY, a liquid staking token that can be deployed across SatLayer and other DeFi protocols within the Babylon Genesis ecosystem, such as Tower (a decentralized exchange) or lending platforms.

As a native solution, Cube eliminates the need for bridging, offering a seamless user experience.

By using Cube, participants not only contribute to the security of Babylon Genesis but also unlock multiple reward streams—potentially earning from the Babylon Bitcoin staking protocol, SatLayer, and additional downstream DeFi applications.

“Beyond native $BABY staking, the introduction of $cBABY with the launch of Cube creates a multiplier effect on $BABY’s efficiency and yield generation,” said Luke Xie, co-founder of SatLayer.

He added: