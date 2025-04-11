World Liberty Financial denies selling any ETH: time to load up CartelFi?

World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the decentralized finance (DeFi) project backed by US President Donald Trump’s family, has denied reports that it offloaded any Ether (ETH) amid significant unrealized losses.

WLFI’s clarification comes as the Ethereum (ETH) price rebounds above $1,500 from a low of $1,415.37 according to CoinMarketCap.

The recent ETH price dip had been triggered by the recently announced US retaliatory tariffs (now paused for 90 days) that caused global markets, including established cryptocurrencies, to tumble, causing investors to scout for alternative opportunities.

Amid the market volatility



World Liberty Financial says ETH sale claims are false

Speculation swirled earlier this week when blockchain analytics firm Lookonchain flagged a wallet potentially linked to WLFI, suggesting it had sold $8 million worth of ETH.

The reported transaction came as the project grappled with over $125 million in unrealized losses from assets accumulated over the past six months.

However, WLFI swiftly countered these claims, with a spokesperson telling CoinDesk that no holdings, including ETH, had been liquidated.

In their statement, WFLI emphasized that such reports were inaccurate, urging the market to dismiss the speculation.

Meanwhile, ETH’s price, which had dipped to $1,465 during the rumored sale, has since climbed to $1,553, reflecting a modest recovery in the broader crypto market.

Earlier this year, Eric Trump, a prominent figure associated with WLFI, had called ETH a strong buy at $2,880, underscoring the project’s long-term confidence in the asset despite its current financial strain.

The sale denial has sparked discussions about WLFI’s strategy, with some questioning whether holding through volatility signals resilience or missed opportunities to mitigate losses.

CartelFi’s presale beckons as a DeFi opportunity

