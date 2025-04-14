Avalanche displayed impressive performance in the past seven days, gaining over 35% to hover at $20 during this publication.

The bullish outlook emerged as the protocol’s total value locked (TVL) bounced back in April, ending the downtrends that dominated since early January.

The shifting sentiments have sparked debates about AVAX’s potential price recovery.

The alt seems ready for a 50% jump from current prices to the $30 psychological level.

Avalanche TVL recovers from prolonged declines

DeFillama data shows Avalanche TVL recovered in April after slumping since early 2025, currently at $1.27 billion.

Source – DeFillama

Broad market sentiment sent the total value locked below $900M in February.

The same hovered at the $1.1 billion vicinity at March end.

Meanwhile, that represented a notable slump from above $1.5 billion in January 2025.

TVL recoveries mark the initial signal of sustained rallies, suggesting a potential turning point for AVAX prices.

Further, Avalanche outperformed its L1 and L2 rivals as its DeFi TVL increased by approximately 15% within the previous month.

That represented the fastest growth among the top ten protocols.

Ethereum, Bitcoin, Berachain, Arbitrum, and Aptos saw significant dips as Solana, Binance Smart Chain, Tron, and Base recorded modest gains.

Meanwhile, Avalanche’s stood out among the top ten platforms.

The significant growth confirms revived investor interest and increased developer activity within the AVAX ecosystem.

Token Terminal data shows AVAX’s active addresses (monthly) increased by over 15%.

Also, various DeFi projects within the Avalanche ecosystem, including Benqi and Trader Joe, have recorded surged capital inflows and amplified user engagements.

Such upticks highlight revitalizations of the blockchain’s use cases and appeal to users and developers.

AVAX price outlook

Avalanche trades at $20.11 after gaining 2% and 35% in the past day and week, respectively.

Chart by Coinmarketcap

The recovering 24-hour trading volume confirms the shifting sentiments as bulls target a takeover.

Technical analysis reveals the $30 mark as a psychological level and crucial resistance.

AVAX witnessed multiple rejections at this zone in mid-2024.

It last tested the level in February 2025, confirming its robustness.

However, continued buyer interest remains vital for such a surge.

The alt should overcome $24 and ensure a candle closing above $26 for a smooth ride to $30.

That would mean a 50% surge from Avalanche’s current price.

A decisive move past $30 would shift Avalanche’s trajectory to bullishness and catalyze extended rallies.

X user and crypto enthusiast Farid trusts that AVAX price will hit $60 by July 2025.

Nevertheless, broad-based sentiments remain essential for AVAX’s recovery.

The crypto sector displays indecisiveness, as Bitcoin appears stuck at $80K.

To shift the market’s direction to the upside, the top crypto should overcome the $90 resistance and target $100K.