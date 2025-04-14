Japan’s Metaplanet adds 319 BTC despite macro headwinds

Japan’s Metaplanet added 319 BTC to its treasury, as Bitcoin continued to face headwinds from renewed concerns over Donald Trump’s proposed trade tariffs.

On April 14, Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich announced the acquisition of 319 BTC for approximately ¥3.78 billion (roughly $26.3 million), at an average price of approximately $82,549 per coin.

It also reported a year-to-date BTC Yield of 108.3%. Companies holding Bitcoin use the BTC Yield metric to track how their holdings grow relative to their share base.

Metaplanet’s BTC Yield rose 95.6% in Q1 2025, following a surge of 309.8% in the final quarter of 2024.

Earlier this month, the company added 160 BTC for approximately $13.4 million, continuing its steady accumulation despite market volatility.



Metplanet currently holds 4525 BTC, according to data from Bitcoin treasuries, and it is the ninth largest corporate holder of Bitcoin.

Metplanet plans to acquire 21,000 BTC

Copy link to section

The latest purchase came as Bitcoin wobbled under geopolitical pressure.

The flagship crypto asset dropped more than 2% during Asia trading hours on Sunday, briefly touching $83,482 as investors reacted to mixed signals from Washington over US trade policy toward China.

While broader markets remained relatively steady, with Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 futures posting gains, uncertainty around tech-related tariffs weighed on digital assets.

President Trump clarified that smartphones and chips, initially spared from a proposed 10% tariff, would still face a 20% national security levy. When writing, Bitcoin was down 0.4% at $84,410 according to CoinGecko.

However, Metaplanet views Bitcoin as a long-term strategic asset and has continued to raise capital to grow its treasury irrespective of short-term fluctuations.

During a podcast appearance earlier this year, CEO Gerovic said he often feels “nervous” about not having enough time to buy more Bitcoin.

Since the start of 2025, Metaplanet has ramped up its fundraising activity to fuel its aggressive Bitcoin accumulation.

The company has been issuing stock acquisition rights and bonds as part of a broader capital markets strategy backed by institutional investor EVO FUND.

Under its ongoing “21 Million Plan,” Metaplanet plans to issue 21 million shares and raise funds to buy bitcoin, and has so far raised over ¥35 billion, representing around 42% of the plan’s full capacity.

Earlier this month, the Tokyo-headquartered firm exercised 8.6 million and 4.2 million shares through its 14th and 17th series of stock rights, respectively.

As previously reported by Invezz, Metaplanet also raised ¥2 billion (around $13.3 million) last month through its 10th Series of Ordinary Bonds, a debt instrument separate from its equity issuances.

Unlike stock rights, which bring in funds when exercised by investors, the bond sale provided immediate capital.

Metaplanet aims to become Asia’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder, with a target of surpassing 10,000 BTC by the end of 2025 and reaching 21,000 BTC by 2026.

Following strategy

Copy link to section

Metaplanet is following the playbook of Michael Saylor-led business intelligence firm Strategy, which currently holds the title of the world’s largest corporate holder of Bitcoin.

On March 31, the company scooped up 22,048 BTC for $1.92 billion as part of its “21/21 plan,” a capital strategy under which the firm would raise $21 billion through equity and another $21 billion through debt to fuel its Bitcoin purchases.

As of last check, Strategy’s total holdings stood at 528,185 BTC, valued at roughly $44.5 billion based on current prices.