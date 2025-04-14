PepeX ICO raises $1.35M as Trump’s crypto push fuels market attention

PepeX’s initial coin offering (ICO) has now surpassed $1,352,050 in funding, as interest accelerates in its fair-launch model aimed at everyday investors.

Built on Solana, the PepeX platform is gaining ground at a time when Donald Trump’s expanding presence in crypto—from NFTs to memecoins and stablecoins—is intensifying market speculation.

While Trump-linked tokens generate headlines and volatility, retail traders are increasingly turning to platforms like PepeX that focus on transparency, anti-manipulation measures, and long-term potential.

With the current presale price set at $0.0268 and just hours left before the next stage increase to $0.0281, momentum is building behind one of the year’s most closely watched launchpad tokens.

Presale gains speed with retail support

PepeX has captured attention with a presale model that combines urgency and structure. The ICO, now in its 20th stage, has raised more than $1.35 million with just 6 hours left until the next price hike.

The token, currently trading at $0.0268, will increase to $0.0281 in the following stage, maintaining a consistent 5% step-up model across 30 phases.

This pricing structure, paired with a transparent fundraising countdown, has attracted a growing community of investors.

The launchpad itself offers early access to new meme coin projects, providing regular investors a chance to get in before major listings or venture capital allocations—an approach often lacking in previous meme coin cycles.

By ensuring fair allocation, PepeX is presenting itself as a secure way to explore high-risk assets with clear checks in place.

Anti-sniping and locked liquidity features

What sets PepeX apart is its built-in protocol to prevent common manipulation tactics. The platform uses anti-sniping technology to block automated bots that often hijack token launches.

It also limits founders to no more than 5% of the token supply, a safeguard designed to reduce the risk of insider dumping once a coin begins trading.

PepeX locks and absorbs liquidity if a project’s core team exits unexpectedly, a protection measure rarely seen on other meme coin launch platforms.

Transparent wallet tracking and enforced 72-hour holding periods for project creators ensure accountability, tying rewards directly to a token’s performance over time.

This structure appeals to traders who are seeking reliable project frameworks after a turbulent year across the broader crypto space.

Trump’s crypto ventures boost industry spotlight

Donald Trump’s growing footprint in the crypto world is also drawing more eyes to the sector. His ventures span NFTs, Bitcoin mining, DeFi projects, and the TRUMPo/USD memecoin.

In January, one Trump-linked token briefly reached a market value of $10 billion, highlighting the power of celebrity-backed assets to drive investor attention.

The broader Trump crypto ecosystem is now estimated to be worth close to $1 billion. These developments, combined with executive orders supporting blockchain innovation, have made digital assets a key feature of Trump’s economic platform.

His campaign’s promotion of memecoins on Truth Social is reshaping how political capital intersects with speculative trading.

Investors turn to structure amid hype

Amid the Trump-fuelled frenzy, many investors are moving towards platforms like PepeX for a more structured entry into the market.

With its presale progressing steadily, the platform is benefitting from a shift in sentiment: away from unpredictable meme coins and towards projects that prioritise fairness and transparency.

As global interest in tokenisation grows, PepeX is positioning itself as a stable gateway for launching community-backed tokens under strict guidelines.

In a volatile environment, that promise of fairness is proving to be one of the most powerful drivers of momentum.