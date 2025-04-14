A growing number of UK travellers are turning away from the Mediterranean in the peak summer months, opting instead for cooler destinations in northern Europe.

The shift, dubbed “coolcations”, is being driven by climate concerns, overcrowding, and rising travel costs.

According to adventure tour operator Intrepid Travel, bookings from the UK to destinations such as Iceland, Estonia, and Scandinavia surged 50% for July and August 2024.

At the same time, travel to popular southern European countries like Greece, Spain, and Italy is falling out of favour during peak months.

This reversal follows Europe’s record-breaking 2023 summer heatwave and concerns over the rising impact of wildfires and extreme temperatures on traditional holiday plans.

Northern Europe gains from summer switch

Data from Intrepid Travel shows the trend is not temporary.

UK summer bookings to southern Europe dropped 15% for July and August, while demand for shoulder seasons—April to June and September to October—rose.

Bookings to Italy rose 16% in these off-peak periods, while Greece saw a 37% increase.

In contrast, countries with milder summer climates have gained ground.

Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, and Estonia are now top picks for travellers seeking relief from the heat and less tourist-heavy experiences.

This marks a major shift from the post-pandemic rush of 2022 and 2023 when the Mediterranean dominated bookings.

Boomers and Gen Z drive demand

The shift appears to be led by two distinct groups. According to Intrepid Travel CEO James Thornton, baby boomers—travellers in their 50s and 60s—are a major force behind the trend, often with more disposable income and flexibility.

At the same time, first-time travellers aged 18 to 35 are prioritising experiences over material possessions and seeking out new, less crowded locations.

For both groups, southern Europe remains attractive, but not in the height of summer.

However, these destinations are now more popular in spring and autumn, while the summer peak is increasingly reserved for cooler, more temperate escapes.

Heatwaves reshape travel behaviour

Last year was Europe’s hottest summer on record. Unseasonably warm conditions this March suggest more extreme weather could return, driving long-term shifts in tourism.

Travel analysts say concerns over wildfires, heatstroke, and overcrowding are pushing consumers to make more conscious choices.

Globetrender CEO Jenny Southan noted that tourists are “not shunning” Mediterranean countries entirely.

Instead, they are shifting their timing. Destinations like Norway and Finland, traditionally not considered summer hotspots, are becoming the new go-to options.

Estonia’s Tourist Board said the country welcomes the shift, as it typically attracts hikers and nature seekers rather than beach holidaymakers.

Sweden’s tourism officials added that while it’s still early to measure the full impact, there are clear signs of growing interest.

A boost for Nordic economies

As southern Europe sees a summer slowdown, countries in northern Europe could benefit economically from the trend.

Globetrender said a more balanced travel calendar—rather than a four-month summer rush—could reduce infrastructure pressure and lead to sustainable tourism growth.

This shift may also open new markets for regions previously underrepresented in the global travel economy.

For Estonia and Sweden, which have focused on nature and cultural tourism, the coolcation trend aligns with long-standing national strategies.

Looking ahead, analysts suggest the redefinition of the summer holiday could become permanent. As climate patterns grow more extreme, the appeal of heat-intensive destinations may decline in favour of cooler, more comfortable environments.