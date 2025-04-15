Altcoins today: PEPE eyes historical breakout, Pi Network opens ad access to all dApps

The altcoin space is buzzing as Bitcoin teases a break past the $85K resistance, trading at $85,939.

Frog-themed PEPE flashed bullish signs after consolidation, hinting at an October-style rally that saw it gaining over 100%.

Meanwhile, the mobile-first cryptocurrency platform Pi Network has opened access to its Ad Network to all decentralized applications in its ecosystem.

PEPE gears up for 100% breakout

The meme crypto seems poised for breakouts after prolonged sideways price actions.

Analysts project an over 100% rally for PEPE, comparing its current structure with its October pattern, which triggered explosive surges.

World of Charts highlighted PEPE’s optimistic setup on the 24-hour chart.

Last week’s 20% price surge propelled the alt through crucial resistance barriers with steady trading volumes.

The analyst observed a familiar pattern, where months-long consolidation precedes sudden rallies.

With meme cryptocurrencies gaining traction, PEPE appears ripe for massive gains.

Notably, PEPE outperformed in 2024, netting over 1,400% YoY gains.

While it has lost over 60% in Q1 2025, historical setups hint at sharp breakouts, similar to its 230% surge that saw PEPE hitting $0.00002597 on 14 November 2024.

The meme token trades at $0.000007418 with a mild 0.85% surge in the past 24 hours.

Pi Network’s Ad Network opened to all dApps

Pi Network has opened its Ad Network to all ecosystem-listed decentralized applications (dApps).

The mode represents a strategic step toward monetizing the mobile-first blockchain, which boasts over 50 million pioneers worldwide.

The Ad Network allows developers to integrate adverts and earn revenue in PI tokens.

Previously, the project allowed a few dApps to leverage its ad Network.

However, it has expanded access to all decentralized applications on its platform, enabling developers to earn returns via in-app advertisements.

That matches Pi Network’s objective of enriching the Web3 economy through smartphone users.

Developers access a massive user base with lucrative monetization tools while users enjoy more engaging applications with real-world utility.

Moreover, pioneers will enjoy tangible product launches. The team stated:

This moment marks a milestone in Pi platform-level utility – one that transforms the collective attention of Pi’s millions of Engaged Pioneers into a tangible, sustainable, and inclusive mechanism for supporting the Pi App ecosystem.

Surprisingly, PI Coin plunged amidst the bullish developments.

While most altcoins saw brief recoveries in the past 24 hours, Pi lost nearly 10% on its 24-hour chart to trade at $0.6733.

Meanwhile, digital assets flashed recoveries today as the global cryptocurrency market cap increased by 2% in the past 24 hours to $2.77 trillion.

Bitcoin trades above $85K, hinting at upside breakouts to $90K.

Analyst Michael van de Poppe expects rallies upon a $87K retest.

Bulls should ensure a decisive closing above the $90K psychological market to support uptrends to fresh ATHs.