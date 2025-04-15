Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume, temporarily paused withdrawals after a network outage hit its cloud service provider.

On April 15, Binance alerted users on X that a “temporary network interruption in the [Amazon Web Services] data center” had impacted some services on the platform.

The exchange noted that while some orders were still going through, others were failing, and users experiencing issues were advised to “keep retrying.”

A number of Binance users had already begun complaining about suspended withdrawal options across networks like Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, and Arbitrum. The app interface displayed red notices and greyed-out fields, indicating that withdrawal services were not functioning properly even before the official update.

Shortly after the initial update, Binance followed up with another post announcing that it had suspended withdrawals “to keep safe,” as engineers worked with AWS to resolve the issue.

This triggered concern across the platform, with users posting screenshots showing suspended withdrawal options for multiple chains, including Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, and Arbitrum.

Roughly an hour after the first post, Binance confirmed that services were “starting to recover and resume.”

Withdrawals were reopened, although the team warned that “some services might experience delays while the system fully recovers.”

They also assured users that the platform would continue to be monitored to ensure smooth operations.

Binance has not disclosed how many users were affected during the brief disruption, but emphasised that it was working “closely with AWS” throughout the recovery process.

What is AWS?

Amazon Web Services is a cloud computing platform operated by Amazon that provides on-demand infrastructure, storage, and computing power to businesses globally.

It powers a wide range of online services, from websites and mobile apps to large-scale data analytics and financial platforms like Binance.

Crypto exchanges like Binance rely on AWS to run core functions such as order processing, wallet infrastructure, trading engines, and data management.

A disruption in AWS’s network can therefore have widespread effects, causing downtime or degraded performance across multiple services that depend on its infrastructure.

Multiple crypto entities affected

KuCoin was among the first exchanges to publicly confirm it was facing similar issues.

In a notice to users, the platform linked the disruptions to a large-scale AWS network failure and said some of its services were temporarily impacted.

The exchange added that it was working to resolve the problem and reassured users that their funds and data remained secure.

As of press time, KuCoin had not confirmed whether services had resumed.

The outage also seemed to have impacted other platforms like Ethereum-based crypto wallet Rabby and DeFi portfolio tracker DeBank.

Both acknowledged service disruptions around the same time and directly referenced Binance’s post in their own updates.