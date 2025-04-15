Sensex rockets 1,650 points on April 15, Nifty vaults past 23,300 on US tariff reprieve

Indian equity markets delivered a powerful performance on Tuesday, April 15, closing the session with substantial gains as easing global trade tensions, particularly surrounding US tariffs, ignited broad-based buying across Dalal Street.

The benchmark indices reflected the buoyant mood, scaling significant milestones amidst widespread sectoral participation.

The primary catalyst for the rally was the perceived de-escalation in the US tariff strategy, specifically the surprise pause on “reciprocal” tariffs and the explicit exemption granted to electronics imports over the weekend.

This news sent a wave of optimism through the market, lifting the BSE Sensex by a robust 1,650 points to end the day decisively higher.

Similarly, the Nifty50 comfortably breached and closed above the psychologically important 23,300 mark. The positive sentiment wasn’t confined to large caps; the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices also participated enthusiastically, each surging by a notable 3%.

Across-the-board gains: realty leads the charge

The rally’s strength was evident in its breadth, with every sectoral index finishing the day in positive territory.

The real estate sector stood out, with the Nifty Realty index soaring over 5% to lead the pack.

Within the Nifty50 basket, financial stocks like IndusInd Bank, Shriram Finance, and Axis Bank were prominent gainers, alongside infrastructure major L&T and automotive heavyweight Tata Motors.

Demonstrating the pervasive buying interest, only a couple of defensive names, HUL and ITC, bucked the trend to end as the session’s notable laggards.

Sector spotlight: auto and banking stocks shine

Automotive and banking stocks were particular beneficiaries of the improved sentiment.

Auto shares gained traction not only from the general tariff relief but also from specific hopes that existing levies on vehicles might be eased. Banking stocks, meanwhile, found support partly on expectations related to easing deposit rate pressures.

While supportive global cues, driven by hopes for a resolution in the US-China trade dynamic, underpinned the rally, investors remained cognizant of underlying risks.

Concerns surrounding potential supply chain disruptions, volatile crude oil prices, and cautious guidance emerging from the Q4 earnings season kept outright euphoria in check.

The day concluded on a decidedly strong note, driven by relief on the global trade front, though the mixed individual stock stories served as a reminder of the diverse factors influencing market dynamics beyond the headline tariff news.