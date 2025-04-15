After a shaky start to Tuesday’s session, Tesla stock recovered, rising over 1% to trade at around $255 in early action.

The move aligned with broader market gains, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 156 points, or 0.4%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each climbed 0.5%.

All three major indices are now positioned for their third consecutive winning session.

For Tesla shareholders, the modest rebound provides some relief in what’s been a punishing year.

Even with Tuesday’s uptick, the TSLA stock remains down 32% year-to-date, reflecting ongoing challenges from weakening US sales, intensifying EV competition, and persistent volatility tied to CEO Elon Musk’s political controversies.

Tesla Q1 preview

Tesla is set to report its first-quarter 2025 financial results on April 22 after market close, and expectations are low heading into the release.

A consensus of analysts pegs revenue at around $21.83 billion, with earnings per share forecast at $0.44.

Investors were already put on alert earlier this month when Tesla disclosed global production and delivery figures for the quarter.

The company produced 362,615 vehicles and delivered 336,681 units, marking year-on-year declines of 16% and 13%, respectively.

It was Tesla’s weakest quarterly performance in three years, and both metrics fell short of Wall Street’s expectations.

With those delivery numbers already out, attention will now turn to how vehicle pricing strategies, energy and services business contributions, and cost control efforts impacted the bottom line.

The combination of slowing volumes, intensifying competition in the EV segment, and persistent pricing pressures means this earnings report could reflect another difficult stretch for the company.

Analysts see TSLA stock making a comeback

On Tuesday, Baird reiterated its Outperform rating on Tesla, though it isn’t glossing over the near-term issues, as per a CNBC report.

The firm acknowledged that first-quarter numbers will be “messy,” citing lower-than-expected deliveries and uncertainty around the Model Y production ramp.

According to Baird, the re-ramping of Model Y output across Tesla’s four factories is likely still underway, which introduces additional risk to second-quarter delivery figures.

While the brokerage maintains a constructive view on Tesla’s intermediate- to long-term catalysts, including product pipeline and technology advancements, it remains cautious on performance through the first half of the year.

Earlier on Monday, Cantor Fitzgerald’s Andres Sheppard reiterated his Overweight stance on Tesla, noting the company’s operational structure leaves it comparatively insulated from the latest round of US tariffs on vehicle and auto parts imports.

In his research note, Sheppard highlighted that Tesla’s aggressive domestic sourcing strategy and vertical integration afford it a supply chain advantage few other automakers can match.

With 61% of components for its US-sold vehicles sourced domestically, Tesla faces significantly lower exposure to potential import duties than its competitors.