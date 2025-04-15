USDT issuer Tether bets on Fizen to take stablecoins mainstream

Tether has invested in fintech firm Fizen in a bid to push stablecoin payments further into everyday use.

As the latest beneficiary of Tether’s backing, Fizen will use the funds to expand its blockchain infrastructure and bring its self-custody wallet tech to more users, an April 15 announcement said.

Founded as a crypto-first fintech platform, Fizen offers tools that let users store, spend, and manage stablecoins directly from their own wallets.

Fizen will use the fresh funding to work towards its goal of making crypto payments “an intuitive part of daily transactions, allowing users to pay seamlessly without even realizing they are using blockchain technology,” Fizen founder and CEO Leo Vu said while commenting on the development.

Vu believes stablecoins hold the key to driving global financial inclusion, but says the real challenge lies in building user-friendly apps that don’t overwhelm people with tech jargon or complex processes.

While the announcement didn’t disclose the scale of the investment, it said the move aligns with Tether’s broader mission to support tools that make digital finance more practical and inclusive.

The stablecoin issuer sees Fizen’s tech, which lets users store, send, and spend stablecoins through self-custody wallets, as a natural fit for that vision.

By combining blockchain efficiency with familiar interfaces like QR code scanning and card readers, Fizen is helping break down barriers to crypto adoption, especially for people without access to traditional banking.

Tether highlighted that millions remain unbanked globally due to factors like distance from financial institutions or lack of documentation, issues that Fizen’s streamlined, no-frills approach could help tackle.

For merchants, the draw lies in being able to accept stablecoin payments while still receiving instant fiat settlements, all without adding new infrastructure.

That, according to Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino, is a crucial step toward making digital assets genuinely useful in everyday life.

“Fizen’s innovative model helps to bridge the gap between self-custody and digital payments, empowering users with greater financial independence while reinforcing our leadership as the most widely used stablecoin globally, advancing inclusive access to the financial system,” he added.

Tether’s investment will help Fizen scale its blockchain tech to boost stablecoin use across different platforms and tackle some of these issues.

The announcement cited a Juniper Research report, which claims QR code payments could surpass $3 trillion globally in 2024, with user numbers projected to reach over 2.2 billion in 2025.

With that growth already underway, Tether and Fizen see a clear opportunity to bring stablecoins into the mix through simple, mobile-first experiences.

Tether expands investment portfolio

Tether has been steadily broadening its reach beyond just issuing stablecoins, backing projects it believes can drive real-world crypto adoption.

As previously reported by Invezz, last month, it acquired a 30.4% stake in Italian media company Be Water following a €10 million capital increase and equity acquisition.

The two are collaborating to enhance digital content distribution using blockchain technology.

The company is also reportedly backing Rumble, a video platform, to support the development of its native cryptocurrency wallet.

In December 2024, Tether reportedly poured $775 million into the platform to accelerate its growth.

Tether’s latest moves follow a profitable year for the company, which reported $13 billion in net profits for 2024.

As of January 2025, the company has reportedly set aside more than $7 billion in excess capital for strategic investments.