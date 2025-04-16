While cryptocurrencies record limited price actions, Ardor (ARDR) witnessed significant surges, gaining over 150% in the past week.

The massive price rally emerged after Binance included the alt in its 2nd “Vote to Delist” batch.

The voting was to conclude today, 16 April.

While the announcement plunged ARDR to $0.06055 lows, the altcoin recovered swiftly to today’s high of 0.1555 – an approximately 157% surge.

Notable, Binance introduced the “Vote to Delist” mechanism to measure the crypto community’s sentiments on assets that underperform due to low volumes and faded liquidity.

While delisting developments trigger pessimism, ARDR’s price defied the odds.

Ardor flourishes amid potential Binance delist

Copy link to section

Binance launched the “Vote to Delist” program early in 2025 to clean its trading platform by removing inactive and low-utility tokens.

However, users have a say on which project deserves to stay.

Meanwhile, the Ardor token stole the show in the latest voting round. The altcoin maintained uptrends despite the negative sentiments.

Instead of panic selling, traders displayed speculative interest in the altcoin following the news.

ARDR has remained elevated throughout the voting process.

The alt hovers at $0.1440 following a nearly 140% uptick on its daily chart.

The over 1,100% increase in 24-hour trading volume signals magnified investor and trader interest in Ardor.

Chart by Coinmarketcap

Moreover, the volume-to-market capitalization ratio of 350% confirms massive liquidity and optimism in the asset.

Crypto enthusiasts likely took Binance’s decision as an opportunity to capitalize on short-term gains.

Further, the delisting vote could have reminded long-term players of Ardor’s dominant potential.

Understanding Ardor blockchain

Copy link to section

Ardor is a multi-chain blockchain that allows enterprises to build their child chains without affecting security or decentralization.

While the project has struggled to gain mainstream attention since its 2018 launch, its technology has likely evolved over the years.

Thus, Binance’s delisting vote might have reminded crypto traders and investors about ARDR’s potential.

The altcoin’s massive supply and low market capitalization made it a lucrative token for speculative pump – a usual trend in the cryptocurrency sector.

In conclusion, Ardor’s dramatic surge amidst Binance’s delisting narrative reveals the unpredictability of cryptocurrencies.

What could have triggered worries has materialized into a substantial trigger for price surges fueled by speculation, irony, and nostalgia.

However, ARDR’s current structure demands caution as volatility remains high.

Also, delisting risks persist if the voting outcome does not favor Ardor.

Furthermore, significant declines often follow staggering price jumps in crypto.

ARDR bulls could lose steam after the massive pump, triggering retracements before a decisive trajectory.

The prevailing broad market conditions may also influence Ardor’s performance in the upcoming sessions.

Digital assets display bearishness as Bitcoin fails to close above $85K.