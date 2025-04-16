CartelFi presale crosses $940k as ETH miners pivot to high-yield memecoin protocol

Ethereum’s 2022 Merge may have shut the door on traditional mining, but it has opened a new chapter in decentralised finance. With mining rigs gathering dust, former ETH miners are chasing new sources of passive income — and many are turning to CartelFi.

The emerging DeFi protocol claims to convert dormant memecoins into productive assets through yield farming.

As of now, CartelFi’s presale has already raised more than $940,000 and is attracting attention with its high-yield staking pools, which reportedly offer returns of up to 10,000%.

That figure has positioned it as one of the fastest-growing speculative platforms in recent months.

Memecoin capital finds a new home in CartelFi

According to data shared by CartelFi, over $50 billion worth of memecoins remains idle in user wallets.

CartelFi’s core proposition is to convert this capital into yield-generating instruments via single-sided staking pools.

This approach retains full exposure to the underlying memecoin’s price movements while unlocking staking rewards.

The staking pools are structured to generate fees on all deposits.

These fees are subsequently used to buy back and burn CartelFi’s native token, CARTFI — a deflationary mechanism designed to reduce circulating supply over time.

The platform’s tokenomics are structured around what it calls a “deflationary flywheel”, where every user action contributes to reducing CARTFI’s overall supply.

By offering a framework where memecoins generate returns while maintaining upside potential, CartelFi is attempting to position itself as the next evolution of decentralised yield farming.

This value proposition is also gaining traction among ETH miners and retail users who are seeking more aggressive returns in the post-Merge environment.

ETH miners seek yield after the Merge

Since Ethereum transitioned to a proof-of-stake model, thousands of miners have been left without a source of income from hardware that was once profitable.

Many have turned to alternative chains or sold their equipment, while others are now exploring new DeFi applications.

CartelFi’s rapid presale momentum suggests it may be one of the most promising of these alternatives. In the first 24 hours alone, the platform secured $500,000 in funding.

The presale is divided into 30 stages, each with a 5% price increment, which has created a sense of urgency among prospective buyers.

As of now, investors entering the sale are sitting on gains of around 238% — assuming future listing prices align with current projections.

What makes CartelFi particularly attractive to former miners is its narrative of capital efficiency. Instead of locking up money in volatile coins or letting it sit idle, the protocol allows funds to work continuously while contributing to platform-wide value generation through its fee-burn model.

Presale model encourages early capital inflows

With 30 tiers in the presale, CartelFi incentivises early-stage buyers by increasing token prices in every new round. This dynamic has generated what analysts call built-in FOMO, where early adopters see immediate paper gains, further fuelling social momentum.

The project has already become a hot topic on crypto Twitter and various Telegram groups, with users sharing screenshots of their returns and staking dashboards.

The combination of yield farming, burn-based deflation, and speculative upside has created a new hybrid model. Unlike traditional yield farms that focus on stablecoins or blue-chip tokens, CartelFi specifically targets memecoins, which are typically excluded from mainstream DeFi protocols.

This has opened a new market niche — one that combines the viral potential of meme assets with the structural incentives of decentralised finance.

It’s also led to speculation that CartelFi could pave the way for similar protocols that monetise other dormant crypto subsectors.

CartelFi’s future hinges on post-launch demand

While CartelFi’s presale performance has been strong, much of its long-term success depends on sustained user engagement and post-listing demand.

If the token’s buyback and burn mechanics work as designed, CARTFI could become a high-performing deflationary asset.

However, its price action will likely remain sensitive to broader market sentiment and the unpredictable nature of meme token cycles.

Still, the platform’s focus on utility, yield, and token destruction sets it apart from conventional memecoins.

By turning speculative assets into capital-efficient instruments, CartelFi has created a product that appeals to both retail investors and institutional participants — particularly those previously active in Ethereum mining.