Crypto wrap: BTC near $85K, XRP down 2% despite major legal update

The cryptocurrency market remained subdued on Wednesday, struggling to sustain momentum.

Bitcoin remained firmly above the $84,000 mark but failed to make any massive up moves.

The global cryptocurrency market cap stands at $2.67 trillion, down 0.50% in the past 24 hours.

Total market volume over the same period fell 8.30% to $70.63 billion.

The broader market stays cautious amid ongoing uncertainty around the tariff landscape.

Investors remain wary of both the extent and timing of potential new trade measures.

Bitcoin (BTC) price today

Bitcoin traded at $84,944.31, up a modest 0.24% in the past 24 hours.

The coin’s 24-hour trading range was between $83,100.62 and $85,232.09.

Bitcoin’s market dominance has risen 0.18% to 63.14%.

Semler Scientific (SMLR) filed with the US SEC on Tuesday for a $500 million shelf registration to acquire additional Bitcoin.

The funds will further the company’s Bitcoin treasury strategy, first adopted in May 2024. Semler currently holds 3,192 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) price today

Ethereum was down around 1.7% to trade at $1,590.78.

The intraday low and high were $1,558 and $1,627.19, respectively.

A new report from Binance Research warns that Ethereum’s push toward layer-2 scalability could undermine value accrual for Ether.

While L2 solutions aim to ease congestion and reduce transaction costs, the report suggests they may divert activity away from the Ethereum base layer, putting pressure on Ether’s price.

XRP and SOL price today

XRP was also down around 2%, trading at $2.09 after hitting an intraday low of $2.04 and a high of $2.14.

The price is subdued even as the US Court of Appeals has approved a joint motion from Ripple and the SEC to pause the appeal in the ongoing XRP lawsuit.

The move allows both sides time to work toward finalising a settlement. According to court documents, the SEC has been instructed to submit a status report within 60 days.

Solana (SOL) price was down close to 1% to trade at $128.55.

The coin hit an intraday low of $123.72 and a high of $130.50.

Top crypto gainers and losers

Core (CORE) led the gainers in the latest session, rising 16.56% over the past 24 hours to trade at $0.5838.

Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) also saw notable upside, gaining 8.20% to reach $0.9306. Raydium (RAY) climbed 8.92% over the past day to $2.33.

Curve DAO Token (CRV) added 5.83% to settle at $0.6389.

EOS (EOS) rounded off the list of gainers with a 5.73% rise to $0.6340.

On the losing side, Onyxcoin (XCN) slumped 15.08% to $0.01695, while Movement (MOVE) dropped 10.57% to $0.2540.

JasmyCoin (JASMY) declined 7.98%, currently priced at $0.01409.

Celestia (TIA) slipped 7.14% to $2.29, and Pi (PI) fell 6.91% to $0.6177.