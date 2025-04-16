DWF Labs enters the US market with a $25M WLFI investment and a New York office

Web3 investment company DWF Labs has officially entered the United States crypto scene.

It has opened a new office in New York and invested $25 million in the Donald Trump-linked World Liberty Finance project.

The move reflects DWF Labs’ increased interest in the United States crypto market after President Trump promised to make the nation a hub for digital assets.

The web3 firm positions itself as a key player in the maturing crypto market in the US as regulators adopt a friendly stance.

Its physical presence in New York is strategic as it can cooperate with leading banks in the United States, fintech innovators, academic institutions, and policymakers.

The massive WLFI purchase

Besides the New York office, DWF Labs confirmed an acquisition of $25 million worth of WLFI tokens.

The massive investment reflects the firm’s dedication to supporting the DeFi infrastructure.

That aligns with its goal to make digital finance inclusive, institutional-grade, and transparent.

The Trump family project, World Liberty Financial, launched in 2024 to transform finance through a decentralized network for users to access financial services without traditional banks.

The project has gained traction in open financial systems due to its focus on liquidity solutions and decentralized governance.

The announcement stated:

DWF Labs’ purchase of WLFI tokens underscores its desire to participate in WLFI governance and focus on projects addressing real-world financial needs, as evidenced by the growing demand for institutional-ready stablecoins like USD1.

Noteworthy, World Liberty Financial launched the USD1 stablecoin early this week.

DWF Labs will leverage the stablecoin’s algorithmic infrastructure across decentralized & centralized ecosystems and ensure stable liquidity.

That reflects the company’s dedication to backing transparent, stable crypto assets while boosting the adoption of fiat-pegged digital tokens.

World Liberty Financial’s Zak Folkman stated:

We believe that crypto is going to transform and improve global finance, and stablecoins like USD1 will continue to be fundamental elements in the DeFi technology stack. As our partner, we expect DWF Labs to help accelerate the next-generation infrastructure we’re actively building and deploying at WLFI.

Bridging DeFi with TradFi

With the strategic expansion into the US, DWF Labs can deepen its connection with innovative fintech firms and traditional financial organizations.

The New York office will ensure active developments, such as strategic hiring and collaborating with regulators.

Moreover, DWF Labs can work with top talents in the blockchain world.

Furthermore, the firm will provide liquidity for the fiat-tied USD1.

The stablecoin and WLF token integrations cement the Web3 firm’s status in the evolving DeFi world.