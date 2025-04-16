European stock markets retreated at the open on Wednesday, snapping a two-day winning streak as persistent uncertainty over US trade policy combined with disappointing news from a key technology player to dampen investor sentiment.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index slipped 0.8% in early trading, giving back some of the gains accrued over the previous strong sessions.

The negative tone was significantly influenced by developments in the crucial semiconductor sector.

Shares in ASML, a linchpin supplier for the global chip industry, tumbled 6.5% shortly after the market opened.

The sharp decline followed the Dutch company’s announcement of new net bookings for the quarter that fell considerably short of analyst expectations.

Compounding the miss, ASML explicitly flagged the ongoing uncertainty surrounding US trade regulations as a factor impacting its outlook.

The negative news emanating from ASML had an immediate ripple effect, dragging down industry peer ASM International, whose shares fell 4.5%.

China growth beats forecasts, but tariff shadows lengthen

Adding to the complex global picture, investors were also assessing the latest economic growth figures released from China earlier in the day.

Official data indicated that the world’s second-largest economy expanded by a better-than-expected 5.4% year-on-year in the first quarter.

However, this seemingly positive data point was viewed through the lens of escalating trade tensions under US President Donald Trump.

The looming threat of further tariffs prompted several major investment banks to reduce their full-year growth forecasts for China, suggesting the official data might not fully capture future headwinds.

Figures for Chinese industrial production and retail sales were also being closely scrutinized by market participants.

Global jitters: Asian markets slip, Nvidia charge adds pressure

The weaker start in Europe followed negative cues from overnight trading sessions in other regions.

Most major Asia-Pacific markets traded lower, reflecting the cautious mood.

Furthermore, US stock futures edged downward as investors anticipated a key retail sales report later in the day and continued to digest corporate earnings from the first-quarter season.

Sentiment, particularly within the technology sector, was further pressured by news from Nvidia.

In extended trading on Tuesday, the US chip giant disclosed that it anticipates taking a substantial $5.5 billion charge in its upcoming quarterly results.

This charge is directly related to navigating restrictions on exporting its advanced H20 graphics processing units (GPUs) to China and other nations, highlighting the tangible financial impact of current trade policies on major tech firms.

The combination of ASML’s booking miss and Nvidia’s significant charge underscored the vulnerabilities facing the chip sector amidst the current geopolitical and trade environment.