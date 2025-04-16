OKX, the Seychelles-based cryptocurrency exchange that ranks as one of the world’s largest, is making its official entry into the United States.

Roshan Robert, former executive at recently Ripple-acquired Hidden Road, and now new chief executive officer of OKX US, announced this on April 16.

According to Robert, OKX is launching a US version of the company’s centralized crypto exchange, as well as rolling out a new wallet for its users in the country.

OKX’s expansion includes local headquarters located in San Jose, California.

“Today, I’m thrilled to announce the launch of OKX’s centralized crypto exchange and OKX Wallet in the United States, alongside the establishment of our regional headquarters in San Jose, California.

American customers now have access to our high-performance platform, and we will be rolling out new features throughout the year as part of our vision to build a crypto Super App,” Robert said in a blog post.

The exchange will migrate existing OKCoin customers to the OKX platform, while new customers will onboard in a phased rollout. OKX plans to complete a national rollout by the end of the year.

“OKX has long been a global leader in on-chain technology—and now, we’re bringing that expertise to the world’s largest financial market. American customers can buy, sell, and convert top cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, and USDC, while also connecting traditional finance with crypto through seamless local bank account integrations,” the exchange’s new US CEO added.

Regulatory compliance

The announcement that OKX is relaunching operations in the US comes barely two months after the company reached a settlement with the Department of Justice. In February 2025, the DOJ announced that the exchange had agreed to a $500 million fine following charges of illegally operating in the US.

According to prosecutors, OKX offered its services to American customers despite the exchange’s international platform not having been registered. Other than running an unregistered entity, the exchange allegedly did not have required anti-money laundering checks.

Robert said the company is taking a responsible approach to its expansion into the US. This is a move that aligns with settlement agreements regarding due diligence, know your customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) processes.

“Our entry into America is more than a market expansion—it’s a commitment to responsible growth. As regulations evolve, OKX is working closely with US regulators and policymakers to ensure we operate transparently and compliantly,” he noted.

The US has become increasingly crypto-friendly since President Donald Trump took office for a second term. Regulators are eyeing regulatory clarity for the industry, including the Securities and Exchange Commission that’s having roundtables as part of a new Crypto Task Force.