Decentralized wireless service Helium Mobile has attracted attention by outpacing leading US telecom companies, including AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, in new prepaid subscriptions.

The project’s co-founder, Amir Haleem, highlighted the observation on X, revealing 2 weeks of trailing subscriber growth with a notable upside trajectory.

HNT reflected the steady momentum with its bullish price actions over the past week.

The altcoin jumped from a 7-day low of $2.601 to $4.22 on 13 April – a 62% surge- before retracing to $3.50 at press time.

The impressive performance highlights steady investor enthusiasm for the digital token.

With traditional telecoms facing scrutiny over transparency and pricing, Helium Mobile gains traction due to its decentralized model and lower costs.

Understanding Helium Mobile’s decentralization

While traditional network systems rely on cell towers, Helium Mobile leverages a network of small businesses and individuals operating Helium-attuned hotspots.

It facilitates communication between low-powered wireless devices and sending data across its nodes (also hotspots).

The hotspots incorporate wireless service as a mining device. Thus, node operators can mine and enjoy incentives in the native HNT.

Helium Mobile enables devices to access the internet without power-intensive satellite hardware or expensive cellular charges.

The hotspots ensure wireless coverage and HNT rewards.

Helium creates a wireless network that regular people, not leading companies, own, boosting internet accessibility and friendly costs.

Prepaid plans have gained traction as users look for flexibility. Lower charges make Helium Mobile exceptional.

Users can text, talk, and stream using only $20 per month.

Helium Mobile attained a crucial milestone on 2 April by adding over 20,000 hotspots within a day.

Moreover, subscribers enjoy MOBILE and HNT tokens for network validation and coverage mapping.

The latest X post by Helium’s co-founder reveals a parabolic growth in daily prepaid subscriptions.

The remarkable surge from 115 to 1,079 within two weeks saw it consistently exceeding its 24-hour subscription targets.

That represents a striking performance for a somewhat new player within the telecom industry.

That saw it outshine the likes of Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T in prepaid subscriber growth in Q1 2025.

HNT price riding the upward wave

Helium ecosystem’s native token rallied amidst the subscriber surge.

HNT maintained bullishness over the past few sessions even as cryptocurrencies struggled amid macroeconomic uncertainties.

It trades at $3.49 after gaining nearly 7% in the past 24 hours.

The over 100% surge in daily trading volume signals magnified interest in the alt, hinting at continued gains in the upcoming sessions.

Chart by Coinmarketcap

Maintaining the current structure could see HNT revisiting its weekly high of $4.22 and rallying higher.

Crypto analyst Lemoshi predicts solid uptrends after the latest retest.

He believes the token will hit $5.2 – an approximately 50% increase from current prices.

However, broad crypto market sentiments may influence HNT’s performance, with amplified bearishness delaying the surge and bull actions supporting extended rallies.