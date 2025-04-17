NodeOps rolls out Staking Hub to offer staking across networks

NodeOps, the decentralized infrastructure platform, has officially launched its Staking Hub — a feature designed to simplify participation in Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystems and streamline reward generation for users.

The Staking Hub provides a unified, user-friendly interface that allows token holders to stake assets across various blockchain networks.

At launch, the platform supports staking for $HYPE on the HyperLiquid Testnet and $BEAM on the Beam Mainnet, with plans to integrate additional networks in the near future.

With the launch of its Staking Hub, NodeOps is also debuting Stakedrop, an incentive program. Through this initiative, users who stake via NodeOps receive stNODE — Node Points.

The Node Points can be converted into the NODE token post-campaign.

On the ocaasion of the launch, Naman Kabra, co-founder of NodeOps, said:

Staking Hub is designed to remove friction and make decentralized staking accessible to everyone.”

Marco van den Heuvel, co-founder and CEO of Beam, added:

“We’re excited to work with NodeOps to allow every single person that holds $BEAM to easily put their tokens to work, and thereby empower the Beam Network.”

The Staking Hub enables users to delegate their tokens to NodeOps’ validators without requiring any infrastructure setup or technical expertise.

The platform currently supports staking for:

$HYPE on the HyperLiquid Testnet, where participants receive daily rewards in $HYPE and stNODE, along with a portion of 1,000,000 NODE tokens over a 120-day campaign.

$BEAM on the Beam Mainnet, offering rewards in $BEAM and stNODE, also with a share of 1,000,000 NODE tokens distributed across 120 days.

Additional protocols are expected to be added based on community demand.





