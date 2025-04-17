Strava, the fitness tracking platform with over 150 million users globally, announced on Thursday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Runna, a UK-based tech company known for its personalized running training plans and coaching.

The move signals Strava’s growing ambitions in the booming running space and its intent to broaden offerings beyond workout tracking.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Strava confirmed the transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions.

Strava taps into rising interest in running

The acquisition comes at a time when global interest in running is surging.

According to Strava’s internal data, nearly one billion runs were logged on the platform in 2024, making running the fastest-growing sport globally.

Notably, Gen Z users have turned to running not just for fitness but as a way to find community and purpose.

“Coming off Strava’s accelerated innovation and unprecedented growth last year, it was the right time to look for complementary businesses that could create even greater value for our users,” said Michael Martin, chief executive officer of Strava.

“Runna’s mission to give every runner a personalized plan to achieve their goal is a perfect fit.”

The company highlighted that 43% of its users are aiming to complete a major race or event in 2025, driving a spike in demand for customized training plans.

Runna to remain independent for now

Runna, founded in 2021 by Dom Maskell and Ben Parker, has grown rapidly, becoming one of the most highly rated running apps across iOS and Android.

Officially launched in 2022, the app is now available in over 180 countries and was a finalist for Apple’s App of the Year in 2024.

Strava plans to keep Runna operating as a separate app for the foreseeable future while investing in its continued growth.

“I have been deeply impressed with Dom, Ben and the Runna team,” said Martin.

“Our plan is to keep the apps separate for the foreseeable future, to invest in growing the Runna team and further accelerate the development of the Runna app,” he said.

Co-founder Dom Maskell expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition. “We are delighted to become part of Strava,” he said.

“We’ve spent many hours with the Strava leadership and are excited to be on the same team.” Co-founder Ben Parker added that the partnership will allow Runna to enhance its services for runners around the world.

Broader commitment to open fitness ecosystem

The deal also aligns with Strava’s efforts to strengthen its developer ecosystem.

Over 100 training apps currently integrate with Strava’s API, and the company emphasized that this acquisition will not alter its commitment to being an open platform for developers.

“Strava is the community for all active people regardless of sport, skill level, location, app or device,” Martin said.

“We’re proud to recognize and invest in an API developer like Runna.”

As Strava continues to build on its position as a hub for active lifestyles, the acquisition of Runna reflects its broader strategy to offer more personalized, goal-driven experiences to its user base.