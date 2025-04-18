CartelFi gains momentum as Shiba Inu, Bitcoin prices stall

Fear remains the key emotion in the crypto space even as enthusiasts remain optimistic of a recovery in the foreseeable future. While most majors and meme coins are still under selling pressure, Bitcoin has benefited from its stability.

At the same time, savvy investors are eyeing fresh projects with real-world use cases and robust growth potential. CartelFi, one such project, has raised over $1 million in just 10 days. Its success is founded on its ability to offer investors hefty passive income from meme coins that could otherwise be collecting dust. Besides, the holders still lose out on the tokens’ upside potential.

Shiba Inu price faces strong resistance as buyers remain hesitant

Shiba Inu price has held steady above the support zone of $0.00001100 since rebounding above it about a week ago. However, it continues to find resistance around the 25-day EMA at $0.00001241 as fear continues to grip the broader crypto market.

Improved market sentiment may yield the upward momentum needed to break the current resistance. If successful, the bulls’ next target will be at $0.00001357.

SHIB price chart by TradingView

CartelFi gains momentum as investors shift focus from majors

While fear remains the main emotion in the crypto space, savvy investors are increasingly looking for opportunities in fresh projects with robust growth potential. Notably, most of these preferred tokens are memes founded on more than just a viral joke.

Crypto enthusiasts are looking for projects with a solution to some of the existing challenges in the cryptocurrency space. One such entity is CartelFi. Its one-of-a-kind infrastructure has made it so attractive that it raised over $500,000 in the first 24 hours of its presale. Ten days in, it has raised over $1 million.

Instead of having their meme coins lie idle, investors have an opportunity to earn big in passive income. What’s more, the holder still enjoys 100% price exposure. This means that they won’t be losing out on a token’s upside potential.

With this one-of-a-kind project, early adopters have an irresistible opportunity to rake in hefty gains during the current presale and beyond. Its programmed scarcity, which ensures a steady burn pressure, will further fuel the token’s upward momentum. As such, CarteFi is well-positioned to be on the list of top meme ICOs of 2025. Hurry up and buy CartelFi here.

Bitcoin price remains range-bound as optimism renders steady support

Bitcoin Price

Bitcoin price remains range-bound as fear persists in the broader cryptocurrency space. Even so, optimism over the major’s recovery has it holding steady above the crucial zone of $82,000 for a week now.

Besides, data released by SoSoValue shows that BTC ETFs recorded daily net inflows of $107.83 million on Thursday. During the trading session, 8 out of the top 10 ETFs recorded zero flows while BlackRock’s IBIT and Fidelity’s FBTC reported inflows of $80.96 million and $25.90 million respectively.

In the near term, the range between $82,000 and $85,930 will be worth watching. The bulls will need to attract enough buyers to break this resistance if they are to get a chance to hit the next target at $89,075. However, this thesis will be invalidated by a pullback below range’s lower border.

