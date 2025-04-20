Pompliano expects BTC to be back with a bang in 2025: here’s what it may mean for CartelFi

Bitcoin has failed to keep its own amidst tariffs, trade war, and ultimately a recession-driven market sell-off in recent weeks.

Still, Anthony Pompliano, a long-term BTC bull, continues to believe in the long-term potential of the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

Pompliano sees the ongoing consolidation in Bitcoin price as a buying opportunity and expects the crypto king to resume its upward trajectory in the months ahead.

For investors, even ones restricted in terms of available capital, that should come as good news since Bitcoin tends to drag the rest of the crypto market with it in the same direction.

So, if it’s going to rally, other crypto assets, including meme coins, like CartelFi could also do well in 2025.

CartelFi to move in tandem with BTC as it rallies

Copy link to section

Bitcoin has underperformed gold in recent weeks, but in the trailing 12 months, the performance of both assets has been identical.

More importantly, the founder of Professional Capital Management is convinced that Bitcoin will surpass gold in terms of performance as we proceed through the remainder of 2025.

“What we do see, though, is when gold runs, about 100 days later or so, Bitcoin not only catches up, it usually runs much harder,” he told CNBC in a recent interview.

Pompliano’s comments indicate better days ahead for Bitcoin.

And if they come to fruition, some of the capital, particularly from investors limited in terms of what they can invest, could find its way into CartelFi, given it’s going for pennies only at writing versus BTC at about $85,000.

If you’d like to learn more about CartelFi and its native meme coin, click here to visit its website now.

CartelFi’s narrative is sitting well with the community

Copy link to section

CartelFi is committed to becoming more than an average meme coin. While others rely purely on hype, CartelFi has set out to offer utility as well.

This up-and-coming crypto project aims at transforming idle meme tokens into yield-generating, productive assets. That’s why the devs are calling this new platform the “ultimate staking cartel”.

The narrative already seems to be sitting well with investors, considering the meme coin has raised more than $1 million in presale. CartelFi price pops after every presale stage, the next of which is scheduled in 18 hours from now.

That’s helping attract investors even faster to CartelFi in 2025.

Put the community interest together with Pompliano’s remarks that indicate the crypto market will push up with a vengeance after the ongoing consolidation, and investing in CartelFi starts to look like an exciting opportunity.

Click here if you’d like to dive deeper into CartelFi before finalising your decision to invest in its meme coin.