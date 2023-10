Preisentwicklung von Bitcoin 2023 spiegelt frühere Zyklen wider – eine wahrscheinliche Kehrtwende

Bitcoin Halving in Just 200 Days 😳



Ever wondered where Bitcoin was 200 days before in the previous halvings?



In 2016, BTC was -65% below its ATH.



In 2019, BTC was -60% below its ATH.



In 2023, BTC is currently -60% below its ATH.



So, even if it seems like Bitcoin's price…