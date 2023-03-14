Google opens access to ChatGPT-like generative AI: how does this affect Altsignals

Since ChatGPT debuted towards the end of 2022, global tech giants have invested heavily in artificial intelligence (AI). In addition, many AI-based crypto projects have sprung up and cryptocurrencies affiliated with AI have also seen incredible price surges.

Among the tech giants that have invested in AI is Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) which pledged billions of dollars to the OpenAI project. Google has also come in strong and has today started letting some businesses and developers access ChatGPT-like generative AI as testers. The testers will be allowed to implement generative AI into their applications and platforms.

Google’s generative AI presents a chance for projects like AltSignals

While the announcement by Google is a plus for developers and businesses, it will also add impetus to AI-based crypto projects.

The debut of ChatGPT led to a very strong bullish rally among AI-based cryptocurrencies, which have since remained an attraction among crypto investors as the AI discussion continues to gather momentum globally. That said, new projects like AltSignals’ ActualizeAI will reap big from the growing interest in AI services like the one to be offered by the Google ChatGPT-like generative AI.

What is ActualizeAI?

ActualizeAI is an AI stack developed by AltSignals, a financial services provider that is currently offering trading signals for crypto, Binance futures, Forex, CFD, and the traditional stock market.

According to AltSignals Whitepaper, the AI stack will leverage machine learning, predictive modelling and natural processing (NLP) to ensure the provided signals are accurate.

The project is in the first of its four development stages where it is conducting a presale of the ASI token, the token that will be used as the native token of ActualizeAI. The ASI token will allow holders to gain membership to the AltSignals AI Ecosystem (ActualizeAI).

The presale stage has been further subdivided into five stages: Beta Sale, Stage 1, Stage 2, Stage 3, Stage 3, and Stage 4. Currently, the project is at the Beta Sale stage and 30.94% of the 40 million tokens designated for this stage have already been sold out. 58% (290 million) of the fixed supply of 500 million ASI tokens will be made available for the five presale stages.

ASI tokens can be purchased with ETH or USDT and you can participate in the presale here.

The ASI token is currently going for $0.012.

ASI token primed for good returns

According to AltSignals’ whitepaper, the price of the ASI token is expected to hit $0.02274 at the time the presale gets to the final stage. If all goes as planned the token will have appreciated by about 89.5% since the start of the presale.

Experts and analysts expect the ASI token to further ride on the current AI hype and possibly hit $0.1 by the time the token is listed on Uniswap among other crypto exchanges in the second quarter of 2023 as per the project’s whitepaper.

The listing on exchanges is also expected to further catapult the token further possibly to about $1 by Q3. It is also worth noting that AltSignals already has an established presence in the market with impressive numbers including over “$2.2 million in revenue, 1500 signals sent with an average accuracy of 64%, and a growing community of over 1400 VIP members,” which is quite a selling point for the new token.

AiltSignals also plans to introduce a token-burning mechanism or a buyback strategy once the ASI token is live and in circulation. If AI-based tokens are to maintain the current momentum at the time AltSignals is performing the burns, the burning/buyback program is expected to push ASI token price even higher.