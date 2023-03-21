Metacade (MCADE) price prediction as presale nears a close

As the blockchain gaming space grows, players are spoiled regarding the variety of titles they can pick from.

However, not every game is built equally, and not all represent a solid way players can earn from their time committed within the titles.

Metacade is a new project that can disrupt this industry and provide an ecosystem that will simplify navigating through the GameFi space. We will jump into Metacade (MCADE)’s functionality and value and analyze how far it can climb in value.

Metacade presale ending soon: what kind of price can investors expect?

As of March 21, 2023, the MCADE presale is at Stage 7, where its value is at $0.0185.

The presale is 98.94% completed, and in the next final stage, the value will increase to $0.02. Most MCADE tokens have already been sold at 947,896,499 tokens, while only 7,103,501 remain. This means that MCADE is closing into its final stage of the presale, and there is a limited time frame left for investors and traders to get the token while it is at its current value.

Based on this, it is clear that demand for the token is high, and as such, upon the completion of the presale, its value can reach new heights. To learn more about the presale process we recommend visiting Metacade’s website.

By the end of Q4, 2023, the Metacade (MCADE) cryptocurrency can potentially climb to $0.1, representing its all-time high.

This growth will be fueled by the move the overall gaming space is making towards blockchain gaming and the appeal of the overall staking mechanisms that reward players and incentivize them to continue using the platform and ecosystem.

Will Metacade reach $1?

The GameFi space and the appeal of the Play-to-Earn (P2E) model are making their way into mainstream gaming as well. This means that alongside smaller, independent game developers creating Web3-enabled games, there will come the point in the future when even AAA game studios begin making their entry into the blockchain space.

As Metacade (MCADE) aims to become the hub for these news, developments, events, and community-building processes, it has the potential to be the go-to platform for numerous newly released games.

The higher the user base behind Metacade, the more utility and value the MCADE token can have.

Metacade, as a project, can see a high level of growth throughout 2023 and 2024. Initially, the project needs to build a community, following, and overall ecosystem of use cases and games to be perceived as valuable by investors and traders. But its value has already been increasing.

Due to its structure regarding advertising revenue, tournaments, prize draws, events, and the incentivized gaming testing process alongside the launchpad, its value can likely push to $1 by the end of 2025.

What is Metacade and how does It work?

Metacade (MCADE) is building the ultimate Web3 community hub where gamers and cryptocurrency enthusiasts can collaborate and communicate.

The platform’s goal is to be a GameFi center where people can be part of a Web3 community and the overall culture.

Players can enjoy their favorite games or Play-to-Earn (P2E) projects and increase their chances of winning prizes.

Gamers can meet one another, communicate, and be incentivized through the MCADE token.

The platform stands out with its Metagrant scheme, where the community votes and directs the resources available in the treasury to developers and games they intend to support.

With the grants, the developers aim to bring new games to life. Additionally, there is a dedicated job and gig board where anyone looking for work in the blockchain space can begin applying for the available positions.

As for the underlying technology, Metacade (MCADE) is also built on top of Ethereum (ETH) as a blockchain.

This means that the MCADE token is an ERC-20-compliant cryptocurrency that can be purchased and stored on the blockchain. This also means that many wallets supporting the token standard will now support MCADE, ensuring it is accessible to anyone.

Is the MCADE token worth investing in?

This will be highly dependent on the overall goals of the investor or trader. The Metacade (MCADE) project has a high potential to grow regarding its offerings and ecosystem. A majority of the tokens have already been sold, indicating that there is genuine demand.

It is important to remember that this project is in its early stages, and it will likely see many more updates, developments, and appeal as we move closer to the end of 2023.

With that in mind, for investors who are patient and want a high-value cryptocurrency for the long term, and believe in the gaming aspect of the Web3 space, buying the MCADE token represents a solid way through which they can engage in the early stages of a project that can assert itself as an industry leader.

The decentralized social hub, the large variety of methods through which players can earn, and the overall support for new games, developers, and job postings, make a unique ecosystem.