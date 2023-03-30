ASI token price prediction as AltSignals launch member discount for the ASI presale

The artificial intelligence (AI) hype has found its way into the crypto space causing the price of most AI-based cryptocurrencies including newly launched tokens like AltSignals’ ASI token to surge.

AltSignals has been in operation since 2017. However, its popularity has gone through the roof after announcing it is working on AI-powered products backed by an AI-based cryptocurrency, which is currently in the BETA presale stage. You can participate in the presale here.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

What is AltSignals?

AltSignals is a market leader in providing trading signals and developing algorithm-based technical indicators. It started by sending free crypto trading signals before expanding to Forex, CFDs and shares.

Currently, AltSignals provides technical and fundamental analysis and coach and help clients with how to place trades and profit in the long term. It has been operating a technical indicator called AltAlgo Indicator to generate trading signals.

The AltAlgo indicator scans the digital currency, forex and stocks market and alerts the AltSignals users when a price action is just about to happen. The indicator uses multiple trading strategies and technical indicators to provide ideal buy and sell opportunities for traders.

AltSignals is also working on an AI algorithm that will take the best-performing algorithm including the AltAlgo indicator and use that to build a suite of AI products one of them being the ActualizeAI which will be powered by the ASI cryptocurrency.

The ASI cryptocurrency operates on the Ethereum blockchain, which allows for low-cost token purchases through the AltSignals DEX during the ongoing presale.

ASI token price prediction

The ASI token is currently in the BETA presale stage which according to data on the AltSignals official website is about 50% sold out.

The AltSignals presale has been divided into five stages: BETA, Stage 1, Stage 2, Stage 3, and Stage 4. Those who invest during the BETA stage are buying the token at $0.012 and stand to gain the most since the price of the token is expected to rise over the rest of the presale stages.

The ASI will be going for $0.015 in Stage 1, $0.01875 in Stage 2, $0.021 in Stage 3, and $0.02274 in stage 4. Therefore, the ASI price will have appreciated by 89.5% by the time the presale will be completed giving those who invest at the BETA stage an 89.5% ROI.

While predicting the price of a new cryptocurrency is difficult, the price of ASI is further expected to ride on the rising popularity of AI technology and the listing on cryptocurrency exchanges immediately after the presale ends. And according to the AltSignals whitepaper timelines, the ASI token is expected to get listed on CoinGecko, CoinMarketCap and Uniswap in the second quarter of 2023 which is days away.

Is AltSignals’ ASI token a good investment?

While there are several factors you as an investor would consider before investing in any project, it goes without saying that it’s important to deal with a company that is trusted and has a strong track record of results, especially with the many scams in the crypto space. AltSignals has been in operation for five years meaning it is not one of the startups that just start and disappear once they collect funds from investors.

In addition, sources show that AltSignals Binance Spot and Futures signals as well as Forex signals have been consistently profitable month on month with an accuracy of above 60%. The AltSignals Team expects the accuracy of these signals to considerably increase once the ActualizeAI is completed and integrated into their algorithm, something which will make AltSignals a coveted platform by many and likely create a surge in the ASI token demand.