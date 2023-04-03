Binance Fan Token platform announces collectibles for each Alpine Race day

Binance has announced the launch of Alpine Race Collectibles for the Alpine Fan Token which was launched in February 2022 in partnership with the BWT Alpine F1 Team on the Binance Fan Token Platform.

The new Alpine Race Day-associated Collectibles started on April 2 and will run throughout the 2023 F1 race calendar. Binance has said that they will be releasing a new collectible for each race day.

The Alpine Fan Token

The Alpine Fan Token is one of the many fan tokens that Binance has constantly been adding to its Fan Token roster to bring the fan experience into the crypto space.

The fan tokens allow fans to participate in a range of exciting activities including unique rewards, signed merchandise, special team and brand experiences, and access to limited edition NFTs and exclusive votes on club-related decisions.

The Alpine Fan Tokens allow holders to gain access to once-in-a-lifetime experiences, like visiting Alpine’s state-of-the-art factories in the UK and France, participating in unique driving experiences, and even meeting Alpine drivers Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon. Alpine fans were previously not able to access such experiences before the launch of the fans.

The Alpine Race Collectibles

The Alpine Fan Token collectibles are digital collectibles expertly crafted by the artisans at Alpine and transformed into unique, limited-edition collectibles by the Alpine Fan Token team. Each digital collectible will feature stunning art and design, making it a must-have for any true fan and it comes with unique rewards for fans.

Binance plans to release 6,000 Alpine Race Day Collectibles to the public for each Grand Prix. Six of these collectibles will be special Super Super Rare (SSR) NFTs, and tied to the weekend’s rewards. These SSR NFTs will be distributed amongst the 6,000 collectors at no extra cost, and with no way for users to specifically select them. SSR NFT collectors will be contacted by the Fan Token team via the email attached to your Binance User ID with more info on participating in that week’s rewards.

Besides allowing collectors access to rewards, they will also have two weeks to sell their SSR NFTs, along with their associated rewards, on the Binance NFT marketplace.

The first collectibles were the Australian Grand Prix (GP) that were released on April 2. The reward attached to the Alpine Race Day Collectible for the Australian GP is the chance to visit the Alpine factory in the UK, where collectors can witness first-hand the development and testing of these incredible F1 cars.